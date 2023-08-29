Jasper Lorien is the chair of the Vermont State Youth Council. They can be reached at jasper.lorien@vtstateyouthcouncil.org. If you would like to work with or speak to the council, you can make a request at https://www.cognitoforms.com/vermontafterschool/stateyouthcouncilrequestform. The opinions expressed by columnists do not necessarily reflect the views of Vermont News & Media.