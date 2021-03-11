Following a recent learning activity at Mt. Anthony Union High School about immigration and implicit bias, and the ensuing articles and social media posts, a public response from me, as Superintendent of Schools, is a vital step in continuing the work which our schools are doing in creating an educational forum where equity is not only supported but also promoted.
The intent of the classroom activity was not to cause trauma. I agree with the quote attributed to Ms. Schultz in a recent VTDigger article on this point. Moving forward, we will continue our work of assessing our curriculum so that it is responsive to the needs of all of our students, ensuring that they develop the critical thinking skills that will assist them throughout their lives.
While we may differ on our assessment of what occurred during the classroom activity, the concerns raised in the VTDigger article regarding “role-playing” are valid and should be heard by all educators. As Superintendent, I have issued a directive to all staff that role-playing is not to be used as an activity within our schools.
In the SVSU, teams of PreK-12 educators review and develop curriculum on an ongoing basis. This process is facilitated by our Director of Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment. We continue to learn, grow, and evolve in this process. The SVSU is committed to promoting equity and inclusion in our schools. We remain focused on increasing the diversity of faculty and staff to provide different perspectives and a reflective view of our community.
Continued efforts of bringing equity into our schools are reviewed and shared during District Equity Literacy Team meetings. This group includes administrators, educators, community members and students. Additionally, our Equity Coordinator and Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment have been working on contracting with outside professionals who can support and assist with this important work.
We are committed to providing professional learning experiences supporting equity for all of our staff members. We learn and adjust each time an issue on equity and implicit bias is brought to light. We are moving forward with our plan to focus next year’s professional learning goals on equity and inclusion. Growth within our organization is vital. I strongly believe that to remain static in our professional development is educational neglect. Professional development is effective when it causes educators to improve their instruction and assists administrators in becoming better leaders.
Our commitment to addressing the issues of equity, inclusion, and diversity within our schools is part of our duty as educators to create and support an environment where students feel empowered to use critical thinking to contribute to their community and succeed in a diverse and evolving global society. The teachers, staff and administrators in SVSU undertake this responsibility sincerely and with a sense of purpose.
Our mission for equity began in earnest in 2018 when I took a class, Addressing Educational Equity, taught by Elizabeth Miller. This course addressed achievement, fairness and opportunity in education with regards to currently and historically under supported groups: students of color, low income students and students with disabilities, among others. While this class opened my eyes to the value of supporting a system of equity in our schools in general, the real change came with my capstone project. Within that project I crafted a proposal for an Equity Coordinator position to be hired to serve the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union. The SVSU Board supported my proposal and as of this school year we have filled this critical position. It is our hope that by having Jonathan Phipps in this role collaboration and communication with the community will be supported and facilitated. In the five weeks in which Jonathan has been in his position, it is clear that sustained work in this area is needed.
In June of 2020 and then again in September, the administration of SVSU issued its anti-racism statement. We did so because we know it is important for those in positions of authority to no longer remain silent on the issues of equity. I continue to support that call to action. Conversations about race, gender, and equity are difficult; but they are needed conversations which only strengthen our whole community.
The criticisms leveled at MAUHS and SVSU were difficult to hear. But we have heard them and will continue onward in improving our practice. To do otherwise is failure to fulfil our responsibilities as educators.