This time of year comes with many opportunities to reflect on my role as superintendent of the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union. Whether it’s sitting down to write a letter to introduce the annual reports or the idea that the end of the school year is forthcoming, I always welcome the chance to celebrate the hard work of our staff and students.
This week — February 22-26 — was Public Schools Week. And because our days look a bit different right now, it is especially important to take some time to acknowledge all of the people who make our school community what it is.
This year more than ever I am proud to be the superintendent of a public school. The employees and students of the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union have been resilient, learning and thriving despite one of the worst pandemics the world has ever seen.
As the backbone of the school, our hardworking and dedicated teachers make our learning community a welcoming environment. I was a teacher in the public school system for 20 years before I became an administrator, and I am in awe of what the teachers throughout our supervisory union achieved in this extraordinarily challenging year. I’m also deeply thankful for the heavy lifting that all of our other staff members are doing to support our learners.
Out of the nearly 51 million students enrolled in public schools across the United States, I’m especially proud of the 2,837 we have right here in Southern Vermont. They amaze me every day with the enthusiasm and hard work that they bring to the classroom, whether their learning is in person or remote.
I would personally like to thank our nurses, custodial workers, paraprofessionals, technology staff, principals, directors, associate principals, associate directors, and all Central Office workers. I’m thankful for our skilled counselors and clinicians, as well as our contracted service providers, such as The Abbey Group and Dufour Transportation. Of course we could not do the work we do without the unwavering support of our School Boards.
Finally, as we close out Public Schools Week 2021, I want to express my gratitude to the Southwest Vermont community for supporting the SVSU in our mission to develop lifelong learners.