Last week’s column urging community officials to vote against an upcoming decision to allow automated vehicle (AV) testing within Rockingham and Bellows Falls failed to recognize important facts about the safety of AV testing and pilot programs, along with critical nuances within the technology itself.
Most importantly, Vermont’s Automated Vehicle Testing Act, which became law in 2019, established important guardrails that allow for the safe testing of AVs, including requirements for the AV tester to attain permits, participate in public hearings and a commentary period, and report safety information annually. Under the aforementioned state law, AVs can only be tested with a human in the driver’s seat or with someone able to remotely control the vehicle and take over operations when needed. And in addition to legal requirements, the market incentivizes AV companies to ensure their systems demonstrate high degrees of safety during the testing process.
Secondly, Vermonters stand to gain many benefits from AV technology in their state, likely including cost savings, decreased traffic congestion, and environmental gains. Tragically, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has found that, “Automated vehicles’ potential to save lives and reduce injuries is rooted in one critical and tragic fact: 94% of serious crashes are due to human error. Automated vehicles have the potential to remove human error from the crash equation, which will help protect drivers and passengers, as well as bicyclists and pedestrians.”
Thirdly, the claim that automated vehicles will kill jobs is incorrect, and again a statement without nuance. The U.S. DOT recently published a report on the expected effects of automation on long-haul truck drivers, and found that “adoption of [automated driving systems] in the long-haul trucking sector will increase GDP, capital, employment, wages, and welfare that can be monetized into billions of dollars.” Other research institutions and groups have studied the workforce effects on delivery drivers and ridesharing companies and found that while the actual driving task may eventually disappear, there are expected job increases in customer service, maintenance and repair, and business development.
AVs exist in a wide variety of applications and environments, and thus should not be considered by local officials or the public as uniform in any way. Rather than ceding leadership on safe AV advancement, Vermont’s testing program represents a model approach other states should emulate: it allows for an increased understanding of AV technologies, provides a framework through which to agree on which applications best fill the Green Mountain State’s transit needs, and keeps the public involved every step of the way. The state’s elected officials should be commended for safely commencing this important — potentially lifesaving — work, and local officials are advised to think broadly about AV technology and the benefits these vehicles can bring to Vermonters.