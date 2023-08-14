Remember “Murder, She Wrote,” a popular television program that ran from 1984 to 1996? Angela Lansbury played Jessica Fletcher, a writer of mystery novels who moonlighted as an amateur sleuth. She was drawn into a real murder every week that she solved using powers of observation that Sherlock Holmes might have envied.
A lot of corpses can pile up in 12 years. It must have occurred to some of the more faithful fans of the series that, as charming and well-groomed as Ms. Lansbury rendered the character, it was sort of dangerous to be an acquaintance of Jessica Fletcher. I would have seriously considered crossing the street when I saw her coming.
I sometimes wonder if there is a tiny moment of hesitation on the part of anyone our former president beckons to hop on board the Trump bandwagon. An awful lot of the ones who do end up in situations very similar to Jessica Fletcher’s friends. Maybe not dead in the traditional sense, but I would wager that a number of them would almost prefer it, especially if Fox News isn’t interested in offering a transfusion.
They may fall off and get crushed into the dirt, but Mr. Trump always manages to remain upright. I’m sorry, “upright” is certainly not the correct word. I can’t think of anyone less upright. He just hasn’t fallen off yet no matter how bumpy the road has gotten. He has a battalion of integrity-challenged lawyers, who throw out nonsensical words like “aspirational,” to steady him.
As long as I have brought up integrity-challenged lawyers, it is inevitable that Rudy Giuliani’s name would pop up. If it wasn’t for the images of black hair dye trailing down his face like tributaries of the Amazon, Mr. Giuliani’s fall might have assumed Shakespearian dimensions. It is a precipitous decline from being a shining knight in the nation’s largest city to admitting that you lied about two election workers in Georgia in a clumsy attempt to subvert the results of the 2020 election.
I never liked what Giuliani did to New York City, spreading a gooey Disneyesque layer of frosting over Times Square and banishing anything he deemed as “dirty.” I never liked Giuliani at all. His self-righteous crusading was particularly galling when, at the same time he was paying lip service to the city’s moral decline, he was cheating on his second wife. But, the high hat moralizing and lowlife behavior is something of a conservative character trait in many supporters of our former president, perhaps in an unconscious tribute to his own behavior.
If Rudy was a moral hypocrite, he was a contemporary Eliot Ness, setting his sights on organized crime during his tenure as mayor. He sent Mafia bosses, corrupt public officials, and Wall Street honchos to prison. Not coincidentally, he also began a longstanding, convoluted, and legally murky relationship with Donald Trump. Both men were singularly focused on their own self-interest, both loved the public spotlight, and both possessed egos that would dwarf the pyramids.
They came from vastly different backgrounds. Giuliani was born in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn, the only child of working-class parents. He wasn’t handed a glittering future by an overindulgent father. Giuliani pulled himself up by virtue of his own intelligence, drive, and ambition, and then threw it all away in an instance of blind ambition he should have instinctively known was destined to be disastrous. The sixth sense he had to smell out corruption in New York either failed him miserably or he disregarded it in service of his own megalomania.
In one of his latest public humiliations, Rudy Giuliani, the hotshot mayor and district attorney who once considered the priesthood, admitted he lied about two election workers at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. He claimed that Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Wandrea Moss, engaged in voter fraud by counting suitcases full of illegal ballots.
Giuliani despicably, if predictably, claims that vicious lying about people is “constitutionally protected” and, more outrageously, purports that the two women weren’t damaged by the lies. What planet does this guy live on? Not damaged! Two defenseless Black women in Georgia, who dare to stand up against a juggernaut of corruption intent on reinstalling into the White House a man who once called white supremacists “fine people” weren’t damaged?
It’s damn lucky they weren’t murdered!
Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss should assume an honored place in the annals of this country’s true heroines. They placed an obligation to their duties above the inevitable public scorn, personal harm, and death threats that they—and Giuliani—knew they could receive by doing it.
Even Donald Trump, with his unchallenged expertise at creating holy messes, isn’t capable of creating a holy mess with the scope of the one this country finds itself in today. He had lots of help on the bandwagon.
Mr. Giuliani is presumably one of the six unnamed co-conspirators in special counsel Jack Smith’s indictment of the former president for trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The fact that the six people were not named seems to be a strategy to keep the focus solely on Trump. It must be one of the very few instances when Mr. Trump doesn’t enjoy being the focus of attention.
It also gives this disreputable half dozen a chance to save their butts by cooperating to avoid future prosecution. Giuliani and another advisor to Trump, Boris Epshteyn, have already had their little chats with the stipulation that they won’t be held accountable for responses to questions that demonstrate their own culpability unless they lie to investigators.
It effectively diminishes allegiance to the former president by jeopardizing their future comfort levels. It doesn’t take much imagination to decide which road that the members of this crew will take.
There seems little doubt as to where history will ultimately consign Rudy Giuliani. The man who was hailed as “America’s Mayor” after 9/11, should have crossed Fifth Avenue when he saw that orange visage coming towards him.