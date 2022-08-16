It wasn’t the first time something incriminating turned up in a toilet.
Remember in “Psycho” when Vera Miles noticed a tiny piece of paper floating in the toilet in a bathroom at the Bates Motel? The numbers on the scrap proved that Janet Leigh had been there. Something bad had likely happened to her.
I was reminded of my favorite film when New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman corroborated her findings for a book to be published in October by releasing two pictures of bits of paper floating in toilets at the White House. According to staffers, tear-and-flush was a common practice during the last administration.
I’m sure Republicans would dismiss it as just a harmless attempt to recycle that benefitted the plumbing business.
You would almost think that, with all the practice he must have had concealing or destroying incriminating material, the ex-president would have at least learned to flush twice to be sure.
What was of special interest in this part of the country was the fact that New York congresswoman Elise Stefanik’s name was printed on one of the scraps. In the absence of any overt demonstrations of affection between the ex-president and the Least First Lady, Stefanik assumed the role of unwavering fawner. She played Nancy to his Ron; Annette to his Mickey Mouse.
For his part, he vowed to learn how to pronounce her name right.
It wouldn’t be difficult to assume that the Harvard educated Stefanik harbors some misgivings about a person who advocates drinking toxic household cleaners to cure what ails you. But, as a perceptive assessment of her character in the Times noted, she never lets principles detour her from her determination to reach the peaks of power in Washington.
Imagine Marjorie Taylor Greene with a functioning brain.
Stefanik hails from New York’s 21st congressional district. The area is nearly 60 percent rural, but many rural voters have a lemming-like tendency to support candidates who have the most detrimental impact on their lives as long as they wave the flag with enthusiasm and peddle the thinly-crouched hatred for minorities that is such a fundamental component of right wing extremism.
The 21st district also includes Fort Drum, a puzzling source of support and one that Stefanik constantly panders to. You probably recall the ex-president’s characterization of the military personnel who were sent to Vietnam as “suckers” and those who died there as “losers,” while he lived the Manhattan highlife despite being afflicted with bone spurs. More recently, it was revealed that he expressed his royal displeasure at the sight of wounded veterans in military parades because “they make me look bad.”
It might also be useful to remember his green-eyed disparagement of Sen. John McCain, who spent five hellish years as a prisoner of war after being shot down during the war in Southeast Asia.
“Does being captured make you a hero? I don’t know. I’m not sure,” the ex-president speculated in an interview with that pensive demeanor he honed on his cheapjack television show. “I like people that weren’t captured.”
If you disregard the trademark grammar-mangling and substitute the word “caught” for captured, you have a phrase that might serve as a fitting philosophy for the ex-president’s entire career: “I like people that weren’t caught.” And, as even his most vociferous critics have to concede, the Donald is a master at not being caught.
That inglorious record might be coming to an end, but I have gotten my hopes up before.
He was hauled into a court-ordered hearing on Aug. 10 in Manhattan to answer questions relating to the operation of his businesses. The man who once derided people who invoke the Fifth Amendment to avoid self-incrimination availed himself of it more than 400 times. I understand the concept behind the protection offered by taking the Fifth. It is still difficult to fathom why anyone with nothing to hide would invoke it and especially difficult in the instance of a person who never tires of touting his astuteness as a world-class businessman.
He was top in his class at school, too, as long as no one was allowed to release the academic records.
After the deposition in New York, he opted for the Snow White excuse everyone should be familiar with by now. He told reporters that he was the victim of the justice system, just as he was with the fraudulent election and the fake media and anything else that threatens to tarnish the portals of the kingdom.
The portals of one of the kingdoms were breached when FBI agents searched the palatial domain in Florida where he golfs away his winters. Every time I look at photographs of this sprawling, tasteless, gaudy monstrosity, I think of another former president. Jimmy Carter, while in his eighties, was still building modest homes for underprivileged Americans. That, I think, is a pretty eloquent distinction between what matters to Republicans and what is important to Democrats.
In lieu of climbing back up on the persecution cross, the ex-president decided to go with the lie that the FBI planted evidence during the search at Mar-a-Lago. This is a potentially hazardous defense because it implies—and even acknowledges--that there was something in the 11 sets of classified documents removed from the property that was incriminating. The excuse was more or less nullified when Christina Bobb, one of his lawyers and a worthy successor to Rudy Giuliani, told the media that her client and his family watched via surveillance cameras while the entire search was conducted.
Without wishing to belabor the toilet metaphor, it was some indication that the ex-president’s future plans may be headed in that direction after the Department of Justice publicly announced that he is being investigated for violating the Espionage Act and that information relating to nuclear secrets may have been involved.
It prompted millions of the former president’s none-so-blind supporters to wonder what he could possibly be intending to do with the papers and the rest of us to hope that someone remembers to flush twice.