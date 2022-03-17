There was a picture on the front page of the New York Times recently that I just stared at for a while. The photograph showed three people on the pavement and a number of others gathered around them, evidently trying to help. The face of the young man in the foreground had rivulets of blood on it. You couldn’t see the faces of the two young women lying behind him.
The caption under the picture said that they were all members of the same family. They were attempting to escape mortar fire when they were hit. All three were beyond any help.
I’m going to remember that photograph the next time I get the inclination to complain about the price of a gallon of gas.
Even understanding that it is relatively easy for me to cut down on the amount of gas I use and not so simple for people whose livelihood is very much reliant on both its price and its availability, I wish I had higher expectations that Americans would rise to the challenge that faces us as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
But, let’s face it folks, we are a pampered society and nothing irritates us quite as much as inconvenience.
“Remember how cheap gas was during the Trump administration?” sneered Rep. Jim Jordan. The fact that most of the nation was in a virtual lockdown while that particular administration focused on how to minimize the pandemic’s impact on the president’s chances for reelection evidently didn’t occur to Jordan, who has a long history of not noticing things.
Or maybe it did occur to him, but the faction of the Republican Party to which Jordan is a frenzied, high volume member doesn’t care much for the intrusion of obvious facts when they interfere with the myths they are trying to peddle to the faithful. That certainly was a tactic employed to great advantage by the man whose so-called leadership they place in such high esteem.
It was, I guess, a lesson well learned. But, as our previous president’s sun continues to set on the national horizon like the end of a western movie (no more “record crowds” at the love-a-thons), the scramble for the political lifeboats is going to make the one on the Titanic seem like a stroll in Central Park.
Meanwhile, Jordan remains a staunch devotee of our deposed leader along with a coterie of other legislators in Washington valiantly defending what is indefensible, like a stubborn ring around a bathtub.
I suppose we are always going to be saddled with the likes of Rep. Lauren Boebert, an attention addict from Colorado, who has obviously spent too much time in high altitudes. Boebert probably would find delivering pizzas to be intellectually demanding. This woman is so abysmally clueless she called the president “Prince John” in a recent television rant. The comment puts her just slightly behind Marjorie Taylor Greene’s confusing the name of a vegetable soup with Hitler’s secret police in the annals of incredibly dumb, revelatory remarks.
The barrage of GOP promotions on television betrays, if nothing else—and there is very little else—the party’s awareness that there is a potholed road to the governor’s mansion in New York in the fall elections.
I love to hear the word “transparency” in them. Transparency from a political party with a significant portion of its membership that still won’t concede that Joe Biden won the 2020 election fairly and that the specter of widespread voter fraud was just the desperate attempt by a man psychologically unable to admit he lost. Even today they fear reverberations that emanate from some golf course in Florida.
If there is one thing Jordan should not do in his slavish servitude to the former president, it is to ask people to remember things. What accusations can Republican politicians possibly level when ideals like transparency and honesty were trampled into the mud by the previous administration while they either cowered in fear of retribution, concocted excuses, abetted lies, or affected a wounded look when anyone injected a semblance of sanity into the chaos.
The notion of ideals, as far as politics in America is concerned, might have as much foundation in reality as the Yellow Brick Road, but never has the mere suggestion of integrity been diminished so shamelessly. That is the real heritage that the Republican Party has to shoulder when they start hurling stones.
While the civilized world rallies around the devastation wrought by a megalomaniac in Ukraine, the denizens at Fox News are busy trying to apply some masking tape to their past affection for Vladimir Putin which was, in effect, necessary if they were to remain in the good graces of our former president.
All that camaraderie between the Don and Vlad was really just for show in a revisionist masterpiece concocted by our past president’s elder son. Dad was, according to Junior, only “playing them like a fiddle.” It is an observation that, while it may not be applicable to Putin or Kim Jong-un, certainly applies to the president’s base.
Following a pattern that Fox has polished to perfection, the network’s propagandists have taken the fact that the laboratories in Ukraine that are conducting experiments in pathogens to reduce the threat of deadly outbreaks are really U.S. funded sites for the development of biological weapons. It is chapter and verse what the Kremlin would like the world to believe. (And, not incidentally, makes one wonder what happened to the concept of treason.)
It makes my blood run cold to think what kind of spin these odious people would have put on the concentration camps.