Before I get to the recent Supreme Court decisions, I probably should touch upon another issue that is preying on the minds of countless Americans, keeping them tossing and turning through the night, and…well, just taking the enjoyment out of life.
Vanna White is hinting that she might leave “Wheel of Fortune” unless she gets a raise. The program is to television game shows what “Who’s Sorry Now” is to contemporary music, but it is still popular with people who remember when “Who’s Sorry Now” was on the Hit Parade.
Ms. White seems to be taking advantage of a time when she senses that Sony, the producers of the show, might be particularly vulnerable. Longtime host Pat Sajak, with his endearing used car salesman mystique, has announced his retirement, presumably so he can spend more time spinning wheels with friends like Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Although she reaps a reported $3 million annual salary, Ms. White cited the complexity of her job, which involves walking and smiling at the same time and turning over the correct panel on the game board when a contestant asks for a particular letter.
“Let an ER nurse try it if she thinks it’s easy,” White snapped at a skeptical questioner.
She threw down the gauntlet when she said, “Let Sony try and find another pretty blonde in L.A. who can do what I do.” The remark is now under serious consideration in the corporate boardroom. A couple of executives thought finding a pretty blonde in L.A. was feasible.
The 65-year-old also cited the increasing cost of teeth whiteners, peroxide, and that glop you put on your face to make the ravages of time disappear for half an hour.
Moving on from the obscene salaries paid to people who populate mind-numbing television entertainments, any hope that we might have harbored after the Supreme Court’s surprising decision to deny state legislatures unchecked power to set rules governing elections was laid to rest by subsequent decisions. In a decisive one, two, three punch, they ended affirmative action in college admissions, declared President Biden’s plans to alleviate the burden of student loans unconstitutional, and protected bigotry if it is shielded by delicate religious sensibilities.
Of all the “gifts” bequeathed upon this nation by our previous president, none will have the potentially regressive impact upon American society than the three Trump justices who were installed during that administration. They are all relatively young by the usual standards, so we are, in effect, stuck with them for the foreseeable future. The three recent decisions are clear indications that the Court, at least as far as social issues are concerned, is determined to take us firmly back into the past. Social issues seem to be at the center of the conservative firing range these days.
Consider, for a moment, the credentials of some members of this august group that considers itself far beyond the realm of criticism from mere mortals. Two of them have been the subjects of credible accusations of sexual misconduct from women.
Two have been accused of accepting tens of thousands of dollars worth of gifts and travel expenses from well-heeled benefactors who had cases pending before the Court. It was a shocking example of integrity-free behavior and it probably would have gotten any other judge summarily dismissed.
Samuel Alito’s preemptive excuse in a Wall Street Journal editorial that the “seat in the plane was empty anyway” on his way to an all-expense paid luxury vacation is an almost laughable example of cornered rat syndrome. Try it the next time you get a hankering to go to Paris.
The fact that Clarence Thomas is a participant in both instances of shoddy behavior should come as no surprise to anyone.
As discouraging as both decisions are on minority college admissions (conservatives are singularly focused on the poor, beleaguered white race) and the accumulation of crushing student loan debt, the most ominous decision involved a Colorado woman’s refusal to design a website for a same sex couple because it interfered with her rather restricted interpretation of Christ’s admonition to “love one another.”
In his majority opinion, Neil Gorsuch wrote that the Colorado case was different from a refusal by a merchant to “sell goods or services on equal terms.” It was an example of a person being required to create speech (on the website) that she does not believe in, unlike the ones she creates for couples declaring eternal love in a country where 40 percent of marriages end in divorce.
But, as Gorsuch and the others who voted with the majority know full well, the ruling kicks open the door for anyone to practice bigotry as long as it is camouflaged by a murky and entirely self-serving devotion to their so-called Christian principles.
For a judicial body that places so much credence on various archaic stipulations contained in a document that was written over two centuries ago, it is both surprising and terrifying how relaxed and receptive they can be at the prospect of religion seeping its way into public policy. Weren’t we warned against that when the country was founded?
A final farewell: People often ask me if I miss The Record Rack, the store I operated on Main Street in Bennington for many years. I usually reply that there are fond and not-so-fond memories. One of my happiest memories was working with Jim Woodward. For many years at the store, Jim adapted and advanced with the ever-changing music world and tolerated my devotion to George Jones and Tammy Wynette. He was 70-years-old when he died on June 20, but if anyone could ever be said to be forever young — in the absolute best sense of the words — it was Jim. He passed his exuberance for life and his love of music on to everyone who was fortunate enough to know him and I was one of the lucky ones.