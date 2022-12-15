Another Titanic analogy (those of you who regularly read this column know that I am fond of them).
It is after 2:00 in the morning on April 15, 1912. The ship struck ice approximately two and a half hours earlier. She has been settling gently into the sea by the bow at a slower rate than Thomas Andrews, her chief architect, told Captain Smith that she would.
But, Andrews also told Smith that his magnificent new liner, widely believed to be unsinkable, would indeed sink. Five watertight compartments are taking water on her starboard side.
Eight distress rockets have pierced a night sky emblazoned with stars to no avail. No ship is close enough to reach the scene and those on the one vessel who see the rockets astonishingly do nothing.
The 20 lifeboats have all gone. There was never enough accommodation in the boats for all of the over 1,500 still on board. Many of them had opted to remain on the big ship rather than drift in a small boat on the notoriously perilous North Atlantic.
It is difficult to remain upright because the decks have become so canted. Twenty-eight degree water is creeping up towards them. They are beginning to wonder if they made the wrong decision. Not just wrong — fatal.
Then the ship is gone. A thin vapor drifted up over the place where the Titanic had been. Only one lifeboat returned in an effort to pull people from the frigid water. Of the hundreds cast into the sea, only six were rescued.
So what has this dramatic, if familiar, story to do with our lives in America over a century later? History can serve as a warning, even if that warning is occasionally cloaked in something that seems entirely unrelated to the problems at hand. I think that the Titanic saga is relevant on a number of points.
Try, for a moment, to imagine today’s Republican Party as a grand ship at sea. A banner with the silhouette of an elephant flies from the mainmast and, perhaps, another one with a fox on it hangs over the stern. The ship is equipped with all the latest technology to avoid threatening rocks and reefs. It features luxurious staterooms befitting those whose who navigate the corridors of power in Washington, even if profitability comes from the working-class voyagers down below.
Acknowledging this fact, the privileged nod an occasional silent “hello” to those less comfortable. (Usually separated by a span of either two or four years.)
Six years ago, this grand ship-of-state hit a chunk of floating debris and began to take on water. Despite the efforts to keep it stable, the liner developed a pronounced list to the right. Although it posed little danger to those who are more adept at creating crisis situations than those who become the victims of it, the central problem with this particular mishap seemed to be that no one would admit that there was a problem.
Though it seems difficult to imagine, the floating debris that caused the crisis had a lot of sympathizers. The list just got worse while the privileged passengers aboard took refuge in the notion that, being one of only two major political parties in the nation -- and a Grand Old One at that -- their vessel was unsinkable. "Unsinkable” has an arrogant air about it, as if mankind is capable of triumphing over the power of the oceans or, in this case, the electorate.
It is very close to 2:00 a.m. for the Republican Party in this country. It’s time to recognize debris and put as much distance between it and your ship as possible. It is true, some of the faithful will never abandon ship, but the last remaining lifeboat is becoming more and more tempting to many others.
It is also true that the GOP managed to take the House back in the election last month, but only by the slimmest margin. President Biden, on the other hand, won the distinction of being the first president since FDR not to lose a single seat in the Senate. The red wave that was purportedly going to be big enough to capsize the Poseidon, would hardly jostle a rowboat.
The fact that the House will soon be in Republican hands hardly alleviates troubles brewing on the horizon. Our previous president still has his adamant supporters and election deniers in the House. That extremist gang is going to pose a serious threat to many GOP ambitions, starting with their active dislike (which is more than deserved) of the prospect of Kevin McCarthy ascending as Speaker.
Mr. McCarthy, you may recall, was originally appalled by the death and destruction orchestrated by his party’s leader on Jan. 6. But as is befitting of any ambition-over-integrity politician, McCarthy was soon mending fences by kissing his ample butt at Mar-a-Lago, terrified that the shadowy “base” would rise up against him.
It seems evident, however, that many GOP politicians have awakened to the fact that the blessings of our previous president is hardly a red carpet to Washington. Many of the anointed went down to defeat in November, including a semi-coherent, morally bankrupt ex-football player in Georgia. Herschel Walker’s defeat also hopefully puts a dent in the celebrity-as-qualification aberration that has expanded alarmingly since a B-list actor won the presidency a while ago.
Our ex-president still harbors the pipe dream that he is going to be a viable candidate in 2024. It was almost humorous listening to him rail about Brittany Griner “hating our country” after the basketball player was part of a prisoner exchange with Russia. The tirade came a few days after the company he heads was convicted on all counts of criminal fraud, another cache of confidential documents was discovered in Florida, and he called for the termination of the Constitution.
Someone wanting to overturn the document upon which this country was founded for his own personal gain displays a mighty questionable love for it.