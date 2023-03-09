“… it’s actually a cost savings because that child is not going to need any of those government services that they might otherwise be entitled to receive and need based on growing up in this type of environment.” – David Eastman
The above quote is from a Republican state senator from Alaska who has obviously spent too much time out on the far-right tundra.
Mr. Eastman was referring to the cost-saving advantage if abuse results in a child’s death. “Talking money,” he snidely quipped when asked about the statement. It gets the taxpayers off the hook.
You have to ask yourself, what kind of people vote for this kind of person to represent them?
The really troubling part of the quote, however, is the fact that, although Mr. Eastman feigned outrage that his reputation has been impugned (a neat trick in itself) by people taking something he said seriously, it doesn’t stray so far from the policies that the GOP has always pursued.
It’s always about money. It’s the cream in their coffee; the song in what passes for their hearts. It lights up their lives and their bank accounts. Contrary to advice offered by Robert Frost, it’s the road they take every time. Sometimes it takes an idiot like Mr. Brain Freeze to show the country how cruel and deranged it has become.
Our previous president didn’t advocate for policies that clashed with the traditional Republican agenda. He just was clueless enough to say them out loud.
It was crying time again at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in Oxon Hill (honest, that’s the name of the place), Md. Our ex-president regurgitated his gripes and grievances in front of an adoring mob worried about the future of great white folks in America just exactly like themselves. The more exactly like, the better.
(I am assuming that Warren Zevon’s estate forbade the use of “Poor Pitiful Me” during the speech.)
Attendance was decidedly down, with dozens of rows of seats completely empty. After crowing about how many votes he actually won the 2020 election by (“lots”), Mr. Trump commented on how the place was packed “to the rafters.”
I wondered if the problem all along has been his chronic inability to simply count.
The whole fan club was there to sing the praises of a man who attempted to overthrow the United States government: Junior, a Brazilian dictator, Elise Stefanik, a white supremacist or two, serial whiner Kari Lake, and it just wouldn’t be a Trump love-a-thon without Mr. Pillow.
Trump didn’t hug the flag the way he did in 2020. The image inspired rapturous applause from the assemblage and caused millions of others to pop a couple of Tums. Instead, he called the United States a “filthy communist country.” I thought that communist rants from rich white men protecting their assets (this is a family newspaper) went out in the 1950s.
There is nothing that will get a right wing conservative’s blood boiling like the prospect of someone in the government coming after them. Trump warned that, “They’re not coming after me. They’re coming after you. I’m just standing in their way.”
“He stood in the way” should be carved on his tombstone.
“I am your retribution,” he thundered, which suggests either a misbegotten sense of purpose or one too many Sylvester Stallone movies.
In Georgia, officials are investigating his attempt to interfere with the results of the 2020 election. In New York, his notoriously corrupt business organization has been found guilty of tax fraud and the CFO is headed for the slammer. He is under scrutiny by the attorney general in New York for the payment of hush money to a porn performer and the Department of Justice is investigating his refusal to turn over the top-secret documents he absconded with when he crept out of Washington.
Seems as if you are the one they are coming for, Mr. Trump.
I would like to bid a fond farewell to Ted Bird. Ted was a prominent member of the Bennington business community for a number of years and a friend for even longer. Unlike many merchants, who only see community involvement as a way of increasing profits, his affection for the town was genuine. It was exemplified by the amount of time he devoted into making Main Street a beckoning and vital place.
No one knew the history of the town better than Ted and he hosted many informative programs at the Bennington Museum that were devoted to various aspects of that history.
Bird’s Inc. was a haven for local music lovers and photography buffs. Ted always appreciated the idea that the longtime employees at his store — I was one — felt as if we were a family. We had parties and excursions and celebrated holidays exactly the way that families do.
I vividly remember his convincing me to step over the edge of a cliff at the quarry in Pownal on my only repelling expedition. One summer afternoon, he organized a canoeing trip down the Battenkill (or, in my case, mostly in the Battenkill).
Although we went our separate ways in a business sense, we remained friends, mostly because of his ability to recognize the past as being both unalterable and oftentimes detrimental to enjoying the present.
We talked about books and movies when we met for lunch in Manchester, trying very hard to avoid politics. I suspected that his political sensibilities were much more closely aligned with the people in his coffee group than they were to mine, but he had a style of polite evasiveness that Henry Kissinger might have envied.
If his ambitions were never fully realized, who can truthfully say that they reached all the goals they set for themselves? Not me, that’s for sure.
With his passing, most of the members of the Bird’s Inc. family — the old gang — are gone and I miss them all.