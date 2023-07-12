“I refuse to join any club that would have me for a member.“ – Groucho Marx
Will wonders never cease! Just when you thought that Marjorie Taylor Greene was probably in line to be the Freedom Caucus’ equivalent of the Grand High Exalted Mystic Ruler on the old “Honeymooners” television show (I know I am betraying my age again), they give her the heave-ho.
They can damn well jeopardize the country’s stability without her!
Getting the boot from the Freedom Caucus. Wow! The only comparison that immediately comes to mind is the Mickey Mouse Club ejecting Goofy because he was…well, just too goofy. I suppose that comparison is applicable on many levels without even getting into the inevitable physical similarities between two cartoon characters.
Greene, you might cringe to remember, is the elected member of the United States House of Representatives who thought that Jewish space lasers were responsible for wildfires in California. They were utilized at the behest of the Rothschilds, who wanted to clear the way for high-speed rail lines.
It is funny what stickers for decorum a group solely dedicated to undermining every facet of a functioning government seems to be. They exist just to object, but civility must prevail lest the general public do what is virtually impossible to do — think less of them.
Decorum is a pretty high standard for down and dirty scrappers like Greene and Rep. Lauren Boebert, two women who might better be suited to roller derbies than to seats in Congress. Greene called Boebert a “little bitch,” which was, among its other insinuations, very offensive to height-challenged women and dog owners.
“I think the way she referred to a fellow member was probably not the way we expect our members to refer to other fellow, especially female, members,” board member Andy Harris told reporters from his grand perch on a high horse, even managing to mix a bit of misogyny into the explanation.
Greene took her expulsion from this flag-waving Romper Room with a resolve to remain firmly fixed in her fixations. “The GOP has less than two years to show America what a strong, unified Republican-led Congress will do when President Trump wins the White House in 2024. This is my focus, nothing else,” she said in equal parts wishful, wistful, and witless.
The rest of us can only shudder at what a Republican led Congress is capable of doing even if their chief executive is cooling his heels in a federal prison.
You will notice that these loony fringe groups always choose to go by a name that is completely contrary to their stated intents: American Freedom Party, Constitution Party, Christian Liberty Party, National Justice Party. I suppose you wouldn’t attract too many adherents to the Our Way or the Highway Party.
Everyone (including me) is quick to dismiss the members of the Freedom Caucus as candidates for an extended stay at Happy Acres, but they have managed to get spine-deficient Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy exactly where they want him. McCarthy will probably retain the distinction of holding the 15-vote record for the speakership until the End of Days. He credited his father’s “never give up” axiom after his win when a more reasoned explanation might focus on a man who doesn’t know when he is not wanted.
In a maneuver that seemed to be more reminiscent of “The Devil and Daniel Webster” than of “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” McCarthy conceded the right to any member of the Freedom Caucus to summarily eject him from the speaker’s position if he dared to oppose them. The concession puts the recklessly ambitious McCarthy in a ticklish position because of the caucus’s undying allegiance to the former president, whose chances at reelection in 2024 are shrinking faster than the Polar Ice Caps.
There probably hasn’t been a bond as inspiring as the one that exists between the former president and the present speaker since Nancy and Ronnie left Washington. Detractors might suggest that it is solely based on fear and that opinion has some merit. A problem arises, however, when Mr. McCarthy’s penchant for making remarks based on reality intrudes upon the idyllic relationship.
He recently suggested that perhaps Mr. Trump is not the strongest candidate that the Republican Party could offer in 2024, an observation that countless fifth-grade civic classes would agree with if schools offered civics classes. No one in today’s version of a once respectable political party can associate Trump with the word “loser” out loud with the refreshing exception of Chris Christie. It caused a firestorm of criticism from the ex-president’s entrenched allies, but it brought out McCarthy’s shameless ability to fabricate fawning apologies.
When the big wind from Florida starts to blow, McCarthy still shivers.
He hastily explained that he thinks Trump would prevail over Joe Biden in 2024. He just isn’t convinced that he is the “strongest” candidate. Perhaps the 37 counts of federal criminal charges, some of them having to do with the Espionage Act, filed against Mr. Trump have tempered his enthusiasm a bit, but he still pulls his coat a little tighter against that Florida wind.
One thing can be said with absolute certainty about politicians like Kevin McCarthy. When he senses that support for Donald Trump has eroded enough — and it will — he will be one of the first occupants in the lifeboat to abandon ship. Right behind Lindsay Graham.
As for Greene, she is, in some ways, the price of living in a free country and the inevitable result when the educational system of that country ranks a dismal 14th in the world. If the people in her district in Georgia believe that an airheaded anti-Semite, who thinks space lasers start wild fires, is capable of coherently addressing a peril like climate change, it’s their funeral. Maybe literally.