In a statement that ranks with General Custer’s observation that there was a lot more opposition than he thought there would be, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters recently that our former president’s influence has “diminished.”
That took a lot of gumption from a man who let the previous leader of his party call his Asian-born wife “Coco Chow.” Amazing what courage the specter of criminal referrals can summon up in a politician who has enabled the accused almost every step of the way.
That degrading and insulting remark directed towards Elaine Chow can stand as a pretty accurate illustration of the juvenile pettiness this nation endured for four very long years.
McConnell went on to say that the former president has created the impression that Republicans are “nasty and tended towards chaos,” which goes to show that, if only by the law of averages, Trump had to be right sometimes.
The unsinkable Mitch had taken another unprecedented stand a few days earlier when he publicly stated, “Everyone knows who is responsible for Jan. 6.” It might be called a textbook example of too little, too late. Too late because everyone has known the culprit’s name for quite some time (read late in the afternoon of Jan. 6) and too little because you will note that Mr. McConnell avoided saying that name. I do, too.
Even after their shoddy showing in the midterms, Republicans are still terrified of angering that shadowy base that prowls the halls of Congress like Michael Myers did in Haddonfield.
As a whodunit, Jan. 6 is like reading an Agatha Christie mystery backwards. But, Ms. Christie was especially adept at presenting a whole host of characters who are equally suspect until the final revelation.
The cast of rogues who contributed to the Jan. 6 insurrection, from Rudi Giuliani to the cheerleaders on Fox News, could never be mistaken for the instigators. They are, as more and more information is released to the public, a group of people who bet their careers and, to a certain extent, their lives on a man who was willing to jeopardize the stability of the nation he professed to love to salve his wounded ego.
The supporting cast was comprised of flunkies in thousand dollar suits, who sold their souls in the unholy cause of furthering their own ambitions. You will never convince me for a moment that they weren’t aware of the blighted character of the man they were serving.
One of the true heroines in the thwarted attempt to subvert the results of an election was Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to former chief of staff Mark Meadows. Ms. Hutchinson told the Jan. 6 select committee that Trump was well aware that he had lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, a statement reinforced by testimony from, among others, John Ratcliffe, the former director of national intelligence.
Moral cowards such as Jim Jordan (a.k.a. the man who doesn’t see too much) and Kevin McCarthy evidently believe that obeying the law only applies to things they want to do. Ms. Hutchinson testified before the committee despite the personal jeopardy it posed and despite the temptations dangled before her by integrity-free supporters of the deposed president.
She was offered a cushy place in Trump World. It should not be confused with Disney World where the villains have originated in cartoons.
Ms. Hutchinson understandably didn’t want to be represented by anyone connected with her former boss, but her financial situation necessitated that she agree to one. Stefan Passantino was evidently put in charge of dangling the carrot. All she had to do was remain hazy about the goings on in the White House on the fateful day. This attempt to subvert justice, remember, is emanating from a former White House ethics lawyer. (As if ethics even existed in that White House!)
This was the advice of ethics lawyer Passantino: “Look, we want to get you in, get you out. We’re going to downplay your role. You were a secretary ... everyone’s on the same page about this. The less you remember, the better.” He told her not to lie, just say, “I don’t recall.” It is an old reliable phrase primarily used by corrupt or compromised witnesses and it is, in itself, a lie.
Ms. Hutchinson was, at the time, looking for employment and the prospect of a lucrative job must have been tempting. But she opted to do something that is virtually unheard of in Trump World and would certainly render her as an undesirable alien there.
She decided to tell the truth.
Mitch McConnell may have correctly identified the person most culpable for Jan. 6, but there were a lot of other players who, like Passantino, planned, deflected, aided, abetted, excused, and lied about the attempt to overthrow the government in this country.
They, too, should face their own day of reckoning.
It seems as if the prince and princess of the tin foil version of Camelot have absconded to a distant kingdom, but the heir to the moldy throne recently called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “welfare queen.” This entitled nonentity, who, like his father, has done nothing but feed himself with the silver spoon he was born with, is sneering about a heroic man who has led the people in his country in their courageous stand against one of the most powerful military forces in the world.
Junior just shoots endangered animals in Africa.
My fondest wish for 2023 is that the name Trump will fade like Jack the Ripper did into the London fog, a metaphor that is apt on many levels – the whole bunch of them.