It would be understandable if someone who doesn’t pay much attention to current events thought that Tommy Tuberville was the name of a character on a kid’s television show. Maybe Howdy Doody’s best friend? One of the folks in Mr. Rogers’ neighborhood?
It’s a shame that he isn’t.
Tuberville parlayed his experience as a football coach into a seat in the Senate, where he has exemplified all the character traits of a Deep South still mired in ignorance and racism. His focus in Congress, like that of many Republicans, seems to be upon issues that are basically none of his business while Alabama, the state he has represented since 2020, remains the seventh poorest in the nation.
(It is a situation that is reminiscent of Joe Manchin’s determination to keep pumping toxins into the atmosphere to protect his personal interest in the fossil fuel industry while the folks in West Virginia try and scrape by in the fourth poorest state. If there is a genuinely odious character in America, given the magnitude of the environmental crisis we are dealing with, it is good ol’, greedy ol’ Joe.)
You can count on spotting two characteristics when you are dealing with committed racists. They will affect a bewildered expression before the inevitable denial. (“Who, me?”) And, every once in a while, they slip and there it is on full display, like Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction at the Super Bowl.
Our former president extolled the virtues of a pack of neo-Nazis and white supremacists who descended upon Charlottesville, Va. in 2017, resulting in the death of a young woman. There were, according to Mr. Trump, “fine people” among them.
Fine people who think the color of their skin entitles them to a preferred place at the trough. The bigotry is always cloaked in the trappings of Christian compassion, even from a man who began his campaign for the presidency by excoriating Mexicans as “rapists.” Mel Gibson saluted him at a recent UFC event near Las Vegas. For God’s sake, what more evidence does anyone need!
Mr. Tuberville fumbled the ball on an appearance on CNN’s “The Source” and, CNN not being Fox News, host Kaitlan Thomas didn’t let him get away with it.
“My opinion of a white nationalist, if someone wants to call them white nationalist, to me is an American,” he stated with perfectly groomed white Republican condescension. The remark was drenched in that gooey syrup that bigots pour on racist remarks to make hate pedaling seem more palatable—or let’s say less nauseating.
I wonder if Tuberville dismisses serial killers as “American” if they hail from this country.
The real tragedy is that the statement was reinforced by centuries of officially sanctioned bigotry that dates back to the Constitution and the “Three-Fifths Compromise” that held that Black people counted as 3/5 of the population of a state. It resulted in a substantial increase in congressional representation particularly in the South — and we all know where that led us.
In Mr. Tuberville’s state of Alabama, 340 Black people were lynched by mobs of what he no doubt considers “Americans” between the years 1877 and 1943. Excuse the lapse into wokeness. I’m sure conservatives would consider that grim statistic more of an attempt to make young people feel guilty about the past than an enduring stain on the history of this nation; one that men like Ron DeSantis and Tommy Tuberville are still trying to sugarcoat.
Tuberville’s remark on CNN instigated a firestorm of criticism, some of it emanating from Republican colleagues, who use Tim Scott, Ben Carson, Clarence Thomas and the fact that they read “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” as conclusive proof that their party couldn’t possibly be considered racist.
A day after he made the remark equating white nationalism with Americanism, he told a reporter, who asked him if he believed white nationalists were racists, that he did “if that’s what a racist is.” He went on to play the pity/persecution card when he was asked why he changed his statement. Politicians never say they changed their statement. They were either misunderstood or being sarcastic or the microphone was cutting out.
"It didn't change,” he said. “Here's what's happened. Since I've been here. The first day was January 6th, by the way, where we had problems in the Capitol…” I’d like to stop here and compare that “problems in the Capitol” understatement with a Titanic survivor saying, “We had some problems with the iceberg.”
“We came back to session that night,” he went on. “And from the Democratic side, we were all called white nationalists, white extremists. We were called everything in the book.” I would like to point out here that, even after a howling mob of insurrectionists laid siege to the Capitol Building resulting in multiple deaths in order to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Tuberville, seven other senators, and 139 Republican members in the House voted to side with the mob.
“They were pointing at us and since I've been here, that's what they use. They use it against us. White extremists, white nationalists. If you're a conservative, if you're a Republican, if you're a Christian, and if you're a Trump supporter, that's what they call you. I do not want them to put us in that same category," he concluded. In other words, they have a lot of nerve holding the fact that we tried to overthrow the government against us.
And the notion of being a Christian and a Trump supporter seems like a Hatfields and McCoys sort of situation, even if the formers’ obsession for wedging their beliefs into other peoples’ lives plays right into the latter’s playbook for exploiting it.
Racism always has a foundation in ignorance. At least the senior senator from Alabama has learned that simply summoning up the word “American” won’t guarantee a clear run to the goal post. Call it a 10-yard gain.