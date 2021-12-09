My wife and I used to go to Boston fairly often to see shows that were trying out before they opened on Broadway. Plays and musicals were fine-tuned in cities like Boston, Philadelphia, and Detroit before facing the all-important verdicts rendered by the critics in Manhattan.
I had high expectations for a musical we saw during its tryout in the early 1970s. When we came out of the Shubert Theatre, my wife asked me how I liked the show. I said that I thought it was a bit “frosty.”
Carolyn is used to the absence of unbridled enthusiasm from me. I thought about it for a while and offered a qualification: “That song about the clowns was very pretty.”
The show was called “A Little Night Music” and the reason that I had such high expectations for it was because the music and lyrics were by Stephen Sondheim. Judy Collins evidently shared my fondness for “Send In the Clowns” and her crystalline rendition transported it into one of the composer’s most recognizable and admired songs.
“Send In the Clowns,” a bittersweet rumination about the transitory nature of life and love, had an unusual genesis. Sondheim wrote it in a hurry while his show was in Boston primarily to give British actress Glynis Johns a song of her own. Ms. Johns had a very limited vocal range, so he wrote it with that in mind. Five hundred versions would eventually be recorded by artists ranging from Frank Sinatra to Sarah Vaughan to Boy George. Elizabeth Taylor gave it a respectable try in the film version of the show.
Sondheim wrote his first show as a professional in 1954 called “Saturday Night.” The scheduled Broadway opening a year later was cancelled when one of the producers died. The world would have to wait another few years until the next Stephen Sondheim show. It would be worth the wait.
“West Side Story” opened in 1957. It would be one of only three musicals he did in collaboration with a composer. The young Sondheim had some disagreements with Leonard Bernstein on “West Side Story,” but the contemporary adaptation of “Romeo and Juliet” remains a landmark in musical history. His association with Jule Styne, who wrote the lilting score for “Gypsy,” was more agreeable and star Ethel Merman would name it as her personal favorite.
Sondheim’s first show as both composer and lyricist was also the first Broadway show I ever saw. I still remember the adrenaline rush when the curtain rose at the Alvin Theater and Zero Mostel and company launched into “Comedy Tonight” from “A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to the Forum” way, way back in 1962.
The success of “Forum” was followed by two disappointments. “Anyone Can Whistle” with Angela Lansbury and Lee Remick closed after nine performances. Sondheim’s association with Richard Rodgers, who he considered a “funny, dour, difficult fellow,” on “Do I Hear a Waltz?” was not a happy one. It is hard to believe that Rodgers could find fault with a lyricist capable of writing “Such lovely Blue Danubey music, how can you be still?” but rewriting was anathema to Rodgers’ insecurity at the time and vital to Sondheim’s perfectionism.
He never collaborated again after his ill-fated waltz with Rodgers and, with the notable exception of “Follies,” he would rarely choose a subject for his shows that might be considered a fertile field in which to sow the seeds of a successful musical.
“Company” was an acerbic look at vapid social life in Manhattan. “Pacific Overtures” was set during the opening of diplomatic relations between Japan and the United States. “Sweeney Todd” was about a homicidal barber. The fictionalized life of a 19th century pointillist painter was the basis of “Sunday In the Park With George” (one of the very few musicals to be awarded the Pulitzer Prize). “Into the Woods” intermingled classic children’s stories. Historical villains who attempted—successfully or not—to dispatch U.S. presidents were all characters in “Assassins.” “Passion” was based on a novel written in 1869 by a relatively obscure Italian novelist and poet.
In Mr. Sondheim’s world, financial risks and even public indifference took a second place to theatrical bravado.
Sondheim died on Nov. 26 at his home in Connecticut at the age of 91. In many ways, he fundamentally changed the way musicals are presented to an audience. His songs didn’t stop the narrative progression of the show as they did in more conventional musicals, they advanced it.
That may be one of the reasons why a Sondheim song (I am referring here to the ones for which he wrote both music and lyrics) rarely enjoyed a broad public appeal beyond its theatrical milieu. I mean, when is the last time you heard anyone humming “Someone In a Tree”? Carly Simon recorded a beautiful version of my favorite Sondheim song, “Not a Day Goes By” from “Merrily We Roll Along,” but it didn’t come anywhere near the top of the Billboard chart.
The film adaptations of the shows for which he did both music and lyrics didn’t fare too well either, with Tim Burton’s darkly delightful “Sweeney Todd” faring the best. Even boasting “Send In the Clowns” and Taylor in her rapidly waning superstar period, “A Little Night Music” failed to click at the box office. Director Richard Lester injected a kind of manic energy into “A Funny Thing” that was ultimately wearying, but it was at least preferable to the interminable cinematic embalming that awaited “Into the Woods.” The generally lackluster appeal of the films suggested that Sondheim was best appreciated in live stage presentations of his work.
You would almost have to go back to Shakespeare to find anyone with such a dazzling mastery over words. In “Into the Woods,” Jack’s mother encourages her reluctant son to sell his beloved cow so they could buy food. Who but Sondheim could come up with her plea that “There’s no time to sit and dither while her withers wither with her.”?
It would be as difficult to overstate Sondheim’s contribution to American culture as it would be to count the number of people who have been enthralled by his wit and enriched by his genius.