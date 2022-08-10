Anyone who is worried about the effect of the Inflation Reduction Act on the pharmaceutical industry, raise your hand.
I thought so.
One of the key (read best) facets of President Biden’s landmark bill, which passed in the Senate on Aug. 7, is a provision that gives Medicare the option of negotiating drug prices with Big Pharma. To adequately gauge the prospect of this legislation on the drug industry, you would probably have to go back in time to 1906 in San Francisco when someone noticed that the water in his glass was shaking.
You might also reasonably ask yourself why, as the nation’s largest health insurance entity, Medicare wasn’t asserting its buying power long before now. Most businesses give consumers a price break for buying in quantity. It is, like most issues into which politics seeps, a convoluted story, even if the villains aren’t particularly difficult to identify.
Most prescription drugs fall into a part of the national health insurance program that is referred to as Plan D. Congress passed legislation in 2003 that allowed for all costs for seniors’ prescription medication to be covered by Medicare. Not surprisingly, the only way to attract Republican votes was the inclusion of a “noninterference clause,” partially written and zealously promoted by the drug industry, that stated that the government could not negotiate drug prices.
President Obama learned from President Clinton’s mistakes after the Clinton administration failed in its effort to reform health care in the United States. In order to convince the drug companies to give nominal support for the Affordable Care Act, Obama was forced to abandon any attempt to include a provision that allowed Medicare to negotiate the cost of prescription medication.
Plan D, as it stood, was a blank check made out to the pharmaceutical industry with the American people as signatories.
Since 1998, poor put upon Big Pharma has spent over $5 billion to help maintain the cozy relationship it enjoys with legislators in Washington; more than any other industry.
Much of the ire from drugmakers is now being directed at West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin. While I’ll gladly concede that no one so richly deserves ire as Joe, I’m not quite sure why the animus is aimed at him when he should be the focus of retribution from people who care about the future of the planet. Good ol’ Joe made sure that any provision that addressed the issue of climate change in a forward direction was countered by one that protected his own personal interests in the fossil fuel industry.
It is a shame that people who make decisions that have an enormous impact upon the entire nation aren’t held to the same standards that a juror on a purse-snatching case is: If they have a personal stake in the outcome, they are excused from participating in the decision.
I can dream.
A hokey, drug financed anti-Manchin ad is being run on West Virginia TV stations by something that grandly calls itself The Center for Innovation and Free Enterprise. (Has anyone ever considered the fact that the only people who really benefit from politics in America today are executives in the television industry?)
In this deceptive piece of propaganda, an elderly woman, who certainly would have been played by Beulah Bondi if Frank Capra was directing, sits in a doctor’s waiting room anxiously awaiting the results of her tests.
The doctor comes out of his office with a clipboard, that indispensable tool in modern medicine, and a look on his face similar to the one Alex Jones sported when the verdict was read. He tells the poor old soul that research on whatever it is that ails her will probably be stopped because $300 billion is going to be stripped from Medicare.
Then, in a masterpiece of tactlessness, he tells her, “I wish I had better options for you, but I really think it’s time you started talking to your family.” To be fair, he didn’t mention buying a plot.
If the doctor isn’t any better reading medical test results than he is interpreting the intentions of a piece of legislation, the old woman is probably better off getting a second opinion. The $300 billion Doctor Quack was referring to is the estimated amount of savings in Medicare costs (that’s you and me, folks) over the next decade by the ability to negotiate Plan D drug prices.
The inevitable howl from the pharmaceutical industry is that the cut in revenue will adversely affect its ability to develop new drugs. It is an argument that is as hollow and self-serving as the gun industry’s claim that the only way to combat firearm violence is to peddle more guns.
And it is just not true. According to research completed for an article in Health Care for America, “Half of the scientifically innovative drugs approved in the U.S. from 1998 to 2007 resulted from research at universities and biotech firms, not big drug companies.”
Consider this: In the United States, per capita drug prices are 40 percent higher than in Canada, 75 percent higher than in Japan, and triple the amount they cost in Denmark.
And consider this in a country where people die every day because they can’t afford adequate health care: Alex Gorsky, the CEO of Johnson and Johnson, made $29.6 million in 2020; David Ricks of Eli Lilly made $23.7 million; Ken Frazier took home $22 million at Merck. The biggest payday, however, went to Leonard Schliefer, who reaped a gluttonous $135 million at Regeneron.
Instead of milking the American taxpayers for every drop of cash they can squeeze out of them with the invaluable assistance from their bought and paid for Republican cohorts, let some of these guys take a hefty salary cut. After all, they earn more in a year than most of the people subsidizing their epic greed would see in 10 lifetimes.
So, let them cry about the Inflation Reduction Act. The rest of us can save our tears for something worthy of them.
And, for God’s sake Sen. Sinema, I’m not referring to hedge fund managers.