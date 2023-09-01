After Jimmy Carter lost his bid for reelection in 1980, he spent the rest of his life building homes for people who couldn’t afford one.
After Donald Trump lost his reelection bid in 2020, he chalked up four separate criminal indictments, fingerprinting, and a mug shot.
I think that is worth remembering.
The mug shot came after Trump submitted his wishful-thinking physical statistics (6’3” and 215 pounds!) at the notorious Fulton County Jail in Atlanta where he was being booked for attempts to undermine the 2020 election results in Georgia.
Like everything else, he plans to fatten his personal coffers by exploiting the image in much the same way that Walt Disney did with Mickey Mouse, an apt comparison on many levels. The opportunity to make money is the only lens that Trump ever sees anything through.
Whereas most people would feel a profound humiliation looking at their face in a jailhouse mug shot, he only sees potential dollar signs. It will be plastered on overpriced t-shirts, coffee mugs, pens, beer koozies, bumper stickers, posters, and God only knows what else.
Don, Jr. could do infomercials telling the faithful that they could start their mornings by looking at Dad’s face staring back at them from a coffee cup and reminding them that their freedom is at risk.
The Trump glower in the mug shot is a sort of pictorial representation of his “we’re coming after you” threat, designed to send shivers down the spine of anyone who crosses him, tremors of delight from his supporters, and chuckles amongst those who really know him.
As if he would ever risk mussing up that “gorgeous” hair by physically confronting someone. The look is as far as The Donald ventures.
Take, for instance, the recent Republican debate in Wisconsin. Trump played coy for weeks before the event on Aug. 23 and then (big surprise) decided to opt out of it, claiming it was “beneath him,” as if anything is actually beneath Donald Trump. I don’t imagine anyone was more relieved than his handlers, who were not looking forward to holding their collective breaths for a couple of hours while Mr. Trump sang 25 refrains of “Poor Pitiful Me.”
While the Real Republicans of Milwaukee sideshow was unfolding (dream on Mr. Ramaswamy), Mr. Trump, as he is apt to do, took refuge in much more comfortable surroundings, one where they don’t ask hard questions that have to do with the future of the country and gotcha stuff like that. He sat down (in a pre-taped interview) with off ‘n’ on buddy Tucker Carlson. Despite the fact that Carlson, in a rare moment of unvarnished honesty, called Trump “the world champion of destroying things,” the two men seem to have bonded after their mutual ejection from cushy jobs.
The wasteland discussion consisted largely of the trademark self-pity and potshots at the people who had the gall to interfere with his resurrection plans. He called Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson “nasty” and said Jan. 6 was a “beautiful day,” thus using the two adjectives he always summons up to describe good and bad things. Democrats are “savage animals” despite being “great people” (and they carp about Joe Biden’s cognitive ability).
He had already made some crass remark about Chris Christie’s weight, which speaks as loudly about the absence of full-length mirrors at Mar-a-Lago as it does for his propensity for infantile name-calling.
The former president took a particular delight in what he termed the low ratings on Fox that the debate generated. A more cogent analysis might conclude that the Greatest Show On Earth always needed Emmett Kelly in the center ring. The chat with Tucker, however, was a ratings triumph on a “Barbie” scale, at least if you use the same kind of figuring that arrived at those flattering height and weight statistics he submitted at the Fulton County Jail.
Hey, look at the good side of all this, folks. Let the wackadoodle faction of the Republican Party nominate a man who, in 2020, lost states that have been in the GOP’s pocket since hula hoops were all the rage. The MAGA crowd is loud and sometimes loudness is conflated with popularity. What noise doesn’t do is insure votes. So, let them run Trump and he will lose again and, like he has done since the 2020 election, drag a lot of other Republicans down with him.
If they don’t nominate him, he will intentionally torpedo the GOP candidate’s chances of winning by running as an independent. That’s just the kind of swell guy he is.
And let all these so-called super PACs keep shoveling millions of dollars into lawyers’ pockets to keep Trump out of jail. That is probably money that was originally intended to keep this country an armed battleground, money that pays stooges to sneer at the notion of climate change, money to keep women and minorities in their places, money that keeps regulators at bay and the IRS short staffed, and money to make sure the massive gulf between the haves and the have-nots in America stays massive.
Talk about a win-win situation! I just don’t see a downside here.
A quick and deeply-felt correction: I spelled Britney Spears’ name wrong in last week’s column. Although I have my doubts as to how many of her fans read my ramblings, I apologize for the mistake.
The only excuse I can offer is that I miss Peggy Lee. It's an age thing, I know, but it isn’t as if I am totally unfamiliar with Ms. Spears. As a matter of fact, when I catch a glimpse of her performing, Peg’s song “Is That All There Is?” often comes to mind.