I would like to make a prediction:
Donald Trump, whose influence over the Republican Party is diminishing faster than the Florida shoreline, will not get the nomination for president in 2024. Purely out of spite, he will form an independent party that will effectively derail the GOP candidate’s chances of winning. So there.
History may regard it as his only positive contribution to the nation’s sustainable future.
Now, on to other matters. Everyone has things that they are tired of hearing about.
High on my list is listening to the endless self-promotion by that television lawyer who talks to trucks, has lunch with a crash test dummy, and reiterates a phone number as annoying as nails on a blackboard. It does, however, give me a hitherto untapped sympathy for crash test dummies.
Right below Mr. 444 is the endless coverage bestowed upon the clown contingent in Congress. They may be the staple of Fox News, but in a country still inching its way back from one of the most corrupt and disastrous administrations in our history, there are better subjects for reasonable people to consider.
One of the gifts bestowed on the nation by our previous president was inching politics closer to show business than it has been since a B-list actor occupied the Oval Office.
The former president’s only previous success had been hosting a so-called reality program on television where he posed as a successful businessman. Contestants were immediately disqualified if they alluded to the fact that inheriting a quarter billion dollar estate from dad can help bolster the successful illusion a lot.
Let’s face it, a democracy that is running smoothly can be pretty boring. Joe Biden, with his quiet, grandfatherly intonations, can be pretty boring, but boring also can contain elements of reassurance. Show biz antics rarely do.
But have we really come to the point where we can condone some Nincompoop Nanook, shouting “liar” at the president of the United States during his State of the Union address because it’s great show biz? The coat, incidentally, reportedly cost her around $500, a pittance out of the $174,000 annual salary she was complaining about a few days earlier.
And how about those Emmy-worthy indignant and/or offended faces on Republicans when President Biden had the almighty gall to suggest that social security, Medicare, and Medicaid might be held hostage to raising the debt ceiling?
GOP concern for runaway government spending pops up like corn in Iowa every time a Democrat is in the White House. They object to the fact that money is squandered on progressive policies that primarily provide help to those who need it because it raises hell with the tender loving care they lavish upon the rich.
The debt ceiling was raised three times during the previous administration with no discernable howls from the Republicans.
Everyone should be weary of hearing the word “gun” in the daily newscasts. There were 39 mass shootings in the first three weeks of 2023, including 17 deaths in the span of two days in California. Even those of us who have more or less accepted the fact that the proliferation of guns is with us until the Republican Party isn’t, were shocked by an incident in Newport News, Virginia at the Richneck Elementary School in early January.
In a nation where the knee-jerk question that comes after another mass killing is “How many this time?” one victim would hardly merit more than a shrug. As the facts of the shooting in Virginia emerged, however, even the most avid supporters of unrestricted gun rights must have paused for a moment.
The shooter was a 6-year-old child.
I won’t dwell on the circumstances involving the boy having access to the firearm. We have heard it all a hundred times before. His mother insisted that the gun was secured on the proverbial high shelf. Like an endless refrain, the child’s family stated, in a suspiciously lawyeresque jargon, its commitment to “responsible gun ownership.”
Committed to safety except for the fact that their 6-year-old, who displayed serious emotional problems, was able to get his hands on the 9 mm gun, disengage whatever safety features were on it (if any), make sure it was loaded, and shoot and critically injure a teacher he didn’t particularly like.
But, that isn’t the end of this contemporary horror story.
Administrators at the school were warned at least three times that the boy might be carrying a gun. A disturbed and possibly armed 6-year-old and no one bothered to follow up on the warnings beyond a cursory search of the child’s backpack and a self-serving reassurance by another school official that the boy couldn’t possibly be carrying a gun because he had “small pockets.”
At 1 p.m. on that awful day, a teacher at Richneck told another idiot administrator that a child had come to her crying because a boy had shown him a gun a recess and threatened to kill him if he told anyone. A short time later, an employee expressed concern to another official and was told to do nothing because the school day was nearly over.
Superintendant George Parker was promptly shown the nearest exit, as were some of the administrators. A member of the school board spoke about “changes.” One of the changes should be showing the entire board the same door that Mr. Parker utilized.
A spokesperson for the Newport News School District declined to comment because of the ongoing investigation. It must be a great comfort to know that deflections for responsibility can always be crouched in the phrase “ongoing investigation.”
Outrageously negligent conduct on the part of people entrusted with children’s lives is a conclusion that hardly scratches the surface. That applies to the whole bunch of them!