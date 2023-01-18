I make an attempt not to refer to the names of people I believe are directly responsible for the divisiveness and rancor that is prevalent in America. That necessarily includes our ex-president, who is, I believe the chief usher of people who once existed in the shadows and back alleys out into the sunlight. He beckoned and here we are.
We have always had a fringe element to contend with, but seldom have they been given such pivotal places in determining the country’s trajectory. They have assumed such prominence that it is difficult to avoid using their names.
One of a child’s most common defenses throughout the ages (in both senses of the word) was to assert that someone else did it too. That, at least in a child’s mind, lessens their own guilt. We see the same rationale emanating from many of the adults who sadly have a significant impact on our own lives and on the future of the world.
Prepare yourself for endless recitations from Republicans that what our former president did with boxes and boxes of classified documents wasn’t all that bad because President Biden did the same thing. It will be the new entry in the GOP playbook after the Hillary’s email and Hunter Biden chapters.
Biden, however, is not exactly blameless. It is beyond belief that, after the former president absconded to his Florida bed and breakfast with top secret documents, Biden would be careless or clueless enough to do the same thing, even on a minor scale. Some were found in the office he used after he left the vice presidency and a second batch was found next to what has become the most famous Corvette in the country in the president’s Wilmington, Del. home.
The circumstances don’t really matter. Actually, they do matter, but they aren’t going to be of much concern to a Republican controlled House of Representatives itching to launch more investigations than Cape Kennedy sent rockets into space. Biden’s unbelievable oversight (and remember Harry Truman’s quip about where the buck stops) effectively dilutes his predecessor’s much more serious transgressions.
Trump deliberately hauled off cartons filled with top secret papers, displayed appalling carelessness with them, and adamantly refused to cooperate with authorities in their efforts to retrieve them.
God only knows what he intended to do with them or, for that matter, what he has already done with some of them.
I don’t believe that there was any deliberate attempt on President Biden’s part to withhold sensitive documents. In the first place, he is too savvy a politician to commit such a potentially damaging blunder after the Florida brouhaha. It was an oversight. But when oversights can be laid squarely at the doorstep of the White House, the word takes on a much greater potency.
You can’t really refer to moldy peas in a pod without mentioning the highly compensated rabble-rousers masquerading as commentators on Fox News.
In a recent broadcast, Laura Ingraham actually managed to maintain an Emmy-worthy straight face while she said, “If only we had a president who cared more about what was good for the country and less about how to protect his family’s corrupt business interests.”
The organization headed by our previous president, to whom Ingraham’s bank account is inextricably bound, was recently fined $1.6 million, the maximum amount allowed by law, because of a culture of tax fraud that spanned over 15 years.
The ex-president, in direct conflict with his claim to be an astute businessman, didn’t know nothin’ ‘bout nothin’. What else is new.
Trump and his three eldest children are also named by New York’s attorney general in a $250 million lawsuit for another scheme to overvalue the assets of the company to lenders and secure better terms.
Then we have Tucker Carlson, who ascended into the top spot on Fox after Bill O’Reilly left in disgrace. Carlson is a master of the tolerantly smug face as if he, like Ingraham, knows that it lends more credibility to the palaver he is pedaling.
If you turn over an allegorical rock in this country, you will find the likes of Steve Bannon, Matt Gaetz, and Marjorie Taylor Green. A couple of strata lower, you will find people like Nick Fuentes, Roger Stone, and David Duke. You have to dig a lot deeper to get to Alex Jones.
Jones has made what is estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars by persecuting the parents of the 20 children murdered at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012. The loathsome Mr. Jones promoted the lie that the mass murder was all staged and that the parents are actors.
Communication between the far right’s “most notorious figureheads” has recently been made public. In texts, Mr. Carlson characterizes efforts to silence Jones as an infringement of free speech, a strategy that is integral to the conservative mindset as long as the lies don’t bite them in their butts.
Mr. Carlson offered these words of comfort to the embattled lowlife, “Everyone who thought it was fine that they deplatformed Alex Jones will look like a (expletive deleted) moron.”
He should be more selective of the company he keeps. Even Fox has its limits. O’Reilly probably thought he was irreplaceable, too.
One last note: The word “weaponization” has taken a place beside woke, grooming, and deep state. Rep. Jim Jordan, one of the previous administration’s biggest cheerleaders, will head up a newly formed committee to investigate the weaponization of the federal government.
The prospect is both chilling and laughable given the fact that Jordan’s track record shows that he not nearly as good at oversight as he is at not seeing anything. Just ask the wrestlers he coached at Ohio State University.
If you don’t learn to laugh at the partisan stunts proposed by this Addams Family assemblage in the House, you are in for a tough two years.