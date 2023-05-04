“Hell, I’d call Fox honest, fair and truthful. But then I could be sued for defamation.” – President Joe Biden
Once again I am probably betraying both my age and my taste, but I always thought that Blake Edwards’ 1965 comedy, “The Great Race,” was a lot of fun. Jack Lemmon, dressed entirely in black throughout the entire movie, played the evil Professor Fate and Tony Curtis, always clad in immaculate white, played the heroic Great Leslie.
There is a gargantuan pie fight (we aren’t too immersed in sophistication here) towards the end of the film. Warner Bros. spent a reported $200,000 for 4,000 custard pies that eventually rendered most of the cast, including Natalie Wood, unrecognizable. Edwards, however, didn’t think a pie fight, in itself, was funny enough so, throughout the entire 4 minutes and 20 second sequence, Tony Curtis wandered amidst all the colorful splatter without getting one speck on his lustrous white suit.
This was my roundabout way of stating that Rupert Murdoch reminds me of the Great Leslie in the pie fight. He never seems to get a speck of the spatter on his expensive suit (and it ain’t pie filling, folks) that his television network constantly serves up to its hungry audience. Murdoch, one of the world’s richest men, always just ambles spotlessly away from the latest outrage/debacle perpetrated by his rabble rousers on Fox News.
It is a giant leap from the Great Leslie to “The Great Gatsby,” but F. Scott Fitzgerald cautioned us about men like Rupert Murdoch. Fitzgerald wrote, “They smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness, or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made.”
On April 18, Fox agreed to pay $787.5 million in damages to Dominion Voting Systems. Dominion became the target of many of the network’s dream weavers to bolster the lie that Donald Trump had won the 2020 election, even though none of them believed that he actually did.
Fox settled the suit to avoid the spectacle of its troop of professional liars, including Sean Hannity, Jeanine Pirro, Maria Bartiromo, and the blessedly departed Lou Dobbs having to take the witness stand and possibly be required to tell the truth. Uncharted territory for them.
Tucker Carlson, chef extraordinaire for serving up Fox’s brand of rancid pabulum to the ideologically famished, in a rare instance of unvarnished honesty, admitted to lying “if I’m really cornered about something.” (At the risk of being accused of living in the past, can you imagine Walter Cronkite admitting to something like that!)
A few days after the Dominion suit was settled, it was Tucker’s head on the corporate platter and the entire world seemed hopeful again.
When Dominion CEO John Poulos was asked if he thinks Fox will stop airing lies following the settlement, he replied: “I certainly hope so.” Dorothy displayed a similar optimism walking down the Yellow Brick Road.
In other news: Donald Trump is suing his former attorney and clean-up man, Michael Cohen, who paid $130,000 to a porn performer to keep her quiet about a tacky sexual encounter with the former president.
I wonder how much that works out to on a per minute basis.
Trump claims that Cohen’s rebutting his lies caused him “vast reputational harm.” There isn’t enough reputational harm you haven’t done all by yourself, Mr. Trump, to even approach the word “vast.”
If you got a grin out of his claim of “vast reputational harm,” you must have laughed out loud when Trump said that people were crying when he finally made it to the plateau he had been destined to reach his entire life — being booked and arraigned in a Manhattan courthouse after his indictment by a grand jury.
“When I went to the courthouse, which is also a prison in a sense, they signed me in and I’ll tell you people were crying,” he told the bobble-headed interviewer on Fox. “It’s a tough, tough place and they were crying. They were actually crying. They said, ‘I’m sorry.’”
A tough, tough place? It’s the booking area in a New York City courthouse, not death row at Attica. He is so smugly secure wandering in his own personal wonderland that he doesn’t take into consideration the fact that there were actually other people there who might contradict the lie.
It turns out that there were. There probably aren’t 23 square miles in the rest of the world where Donald Trump is more universally loathed than in Manhattan. If the word “sorry” occurred to anyone, it was because they knew he probably would never spend a day in jail.
I often wonder if there is an agreement with Fox News when the former president is interviewed that the camera must remain on him in case one of his loony remarks instigates a dumbfounded reaction from the interviewer. In servitude to a man he privately regards as “a demonic force,” the late Mr. Carlson listened attentively as Trump expounded on the danger that “nuclear warming” posed. (Don’t be alarmed, there is no such thing.)
Continuing along on his Dithering Old Man Tour, Trump spoke to armed patriots at an NRA convention on April 14 about the hundreds of gang members who are looting department stores down to the bare walls in cities across the country. You know, all those empty stores on Main Streets that we naively assumed had just gone out of business were stripped bare by those “gangs” of thugs that are not white.
“And they run in by the hundreds, and they’re running out carrying refrigerators and carrying air conditioners and big stuff — big, little, everything,” he railed. “Fur coats, non-fur coats, everything they’re carrying. They empty out the stores.”
I can understand how someone might pilfer a non-fur coat, even when it is non-cold outside, but he does know what a refrigerator is, doesn’t he? From a non-easy-to-carry standpoint.