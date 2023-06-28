If there is one thing that people seem oddly hesitant to do, it is to heed warnings, especially if money — the expenditure or the accumulation — is involved. The crossing lights may be flashing, but there still is enough time to get across the tracks, isn’t there?
Chicagoans were told that a wooden city, vulnerable to a single tiny flame, was a chilling example of playing with fire. Building a city on a fault line was a risky business, too, as they found out in San Francisco in 1906. (You will note that the city was rebuilt on the same shaky ground.)
Management at the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory in Manhattan was warned that there were too few exits for their employees to escape should something happen. Some of the exit doors had been locked to prevent pilfering of scraps of cloth, leaving windows 10 stories above the sidewalk as the only means of escape from the flames that consumed the top three floors of the Asch Building in March of 1911.
A small notice in newspapers warned travelers that a state of war existed between Germany and England shortly before the Lusitania departed from Pier 54 in New York.
The Andrea Doria was a beautiful liner, but she was known to be top heavy. The problem was exacerbated as her fuel tanks emptied. The ship, due to dock in New York the following day, listed so badly after a collision off Nantucket that pumps to expel the water were useless and none of her port side lifeboats could be launched. It might reasonably be credited to God’s Grace that she didn’t immediately roll over. The resultant death toll would have far exceeded Titanic’s.
One fortunate person, who considered going on the Titan expedition with his son to the Titanic gravesite, decided against it because of safety concerns over the capability of a five man submersible to descend to the depth at which the lost ship rests. It is a small example, I guess, of heeding warnings.
I started writing this column before the fate of the submersible was known, although I don’t think too many people had expectations that the drama in the North Atlantic would turn out any other way. The more I thought about it, however, I realized that, whether the ending was good or bad, it didn’t really make that much difference as far as what I wanted to convey.
I understand the scientific value of studying the deep ocean. Eighty percent of the world’s oceans are still unexplored. I also understand the intention of some expeditions to try and shed further light on factors that contributed to the Titanic tragedy.
At the risk of seeming callous, however, I don’t think that the remains of one of the most catastrophic events of the previous century should suffer the indignity of serving as a tourist attraction for wealthy people, whose primary motivation is to be able to say that they did it at a cocktail party.
The remains of the Titanic rested in peace two and a half miles under the surface of the North Atlantic for nearly three quarters of a century. Robert Ballard and his crew from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution stumbled across the wreckage in 1985 and opened the door for the world to come on down and gawk. And I gawked along with everyone else.
Now, beer cans, soda bottles, and other refuse litter the seabed around the ship.
The tragedy of the Titanic has found its way into legend and legends are notorious for distorting the truth. Hollywood would like us to remember it as a tragic setting for the parting of two young lovers, who would, in the tradition of all epic romance, meet again one day. Seemingly waterproofed.
In reality, many of the survivors never got the unearthly screams of the hundreds of people dying in the water out of their minds. The night would echo throughout the rest of their lives.
The desire of well-heeled tourists to visit the site where over 1,500 people died is rooted more in Hollywood legend than in grim fact.
Titanic pulled away from the pier at Southampton around noon on April 10, 1912. It was hardly an event that caught the attention of the world. She wasn’t booked anywhere near capacity, a fact that would prove to be something of a blessing four nights later. At 882.5 feet, she was indeed the largest moving object ever made, but the one foot difference between Titanic and her nearly identical older sister, Olympic, was certainly not enough to evoke a mass sense of awe.
If the iceberg hadn’t been drifting down towards that momentous and momentary encounter, very few people would remember that there ever was a Titanic. The Olympic was in service until 1935, eventually earning the name “Old Reliable,” but she is only remembered today as Titanic’s sister.
The fate of the submersible is, in many ways, an instance of history repeating itself. Although there were no official warnings that I am aware of, the Olympic-class liners were, in a way, the space shuttles of their day. No one could say with any certainty that the giant liner’s nearly 900 foot lengths could withstand the pounding that the notoriously storm-ridden North Atlantic might deliver.
In much the same way, the effect of the pressure that extreme depths would exact on deep-sea submersibles was largely uncharted territory.
There will be, without doubt, more stringent rules and regulations governing the construction and operation of submersibles following the Titan tragedy, just as the International Ice Patrol was established after the disaster to the Titanic.
You have to wonder why it always takes so many lives to do what was so obviously necessary and vital from the very start.
One last note: Sen. Marsha Blackburn has inferred that the search for the submersible was needlessly extended to distract attention from the Hunter Biden scandal which, of course, the Republicans hoped would distract from the fact that the head of the party is currently facing 37 criminal charges in Florida. Blackburn’s accusation was a contemptible example of flagrant disrespect, even from someone as coldheartedly partisan (read dimwitted) as she seems to be.