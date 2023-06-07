“He (Trump) turned the country over to Fauci in March of 2020, that destroyed millions of people’s lives. And in Florida, we were one of the few that stood up, cut against the grain, took incoming fire from media, bureaucracy, the left, even a lot of Republicans, had school open, preserved businesses.” – Ron DeSantis
Turned the country over to Fauci? What is it about these guys that makes them think that they can simply fashion a narrative out of something that makes a rumor look authoritative?
That is a dumb question, I know. They do it because Donald Trump showed them that they could do it and get away with it.
Truth has been rendered irrelevant in American politics today. Call it the Trump Legacy. (I will qualify that for those of you who will correctly maintain that lies and deception have always been an integral part of politics in this country: there once was a risk at being caught in a blatant lie. Today, it is just standard operation procedure.)
There are at least a couple of things wrong with the self-serving statement Mr. DeSantis’ made after announcing his candidacy in the 2024 presidential election. The remarks were among his first potshots at the man who incredibly remains the Republican frontrunner for the nomination and a man DeSantis had previously confined himself to lobbing crème puffs at lest he anger that terrifying base.
Despite DeSantis’ contention, our former president fought Dr. Anthony Fauci’s attempt to inject some medical expertise into fighting the COVID-19 pandemic every step of the way.
Trump always saw the virus from only one standpoint — its impact on him and his future ambitions. It wasn’t markedly different from the way he had conducted his entire life. The real tragedy was that it wouldn’t just affect a few people he had stiffed or swindled. It wouldn’t decimate the dreams of students who hoped to secure a better future at his phony baloney university. It impacted on hundreds of thousands of lives. He turned what was the most devastating catastrophe in the country’s modern history into a snake oil sideshow that ran the gamut from “just a single guy in China” to drinking toxic household cleaners. And tens of thousands of Americans died. It was a perfect storm: The worst tragedy that could happen and the worst person to deal with it.
Trump didn’t hand the nation over to Dr. Fauci, as DeSantis falsely claimed. Tens of thousand of people would still be alive today if he had done that. Fauci was tasked with trying to counter the calculated deceptions of the man who turned a horrific medical crisis into a political firestorm. And the embers still burn today.
It’s interesting to note the two aspects of the DeSantis administration’s approach to a catastrophe that, to date, has cost the lives of nearly seven million people worldwide. Firstly, the governor purports that the response to the battle of an unknown deadly virus was somehow engineered by the media, bureaucracy (sometimes known as the Deep State), the left (from which all evil emanates), and even some Republicans who somehow managed to scrape up a semblance of duty out of the debris that once was a responsible political party.
Devoted members of the evil left should be used to being blamed for everything that has befallen mankind since the first hedge-stone managers moved into caves in an upscale neighborhood. That perception has survived down through the eons, mostly promoted by people to whom the concept of a fair and equitable society is bewilderingly threatening and who remain the primary victims of it while the real beneficiaries live snugly in gated communities.
DeSantis, I think, is well aware of this and, like an egotistical actor milking applause, warns his hand-picked crowds at every opportunity about the devious machinations of the left to take something away from them and give it to someone less worthy. While Trump was stomping precepts of the Constitution into the mud, conservative commentators were bemoaning the fact that kids were getting free meals in schools.
The right only saw the pandemic from the viewpoint that an awful lot of people on the left were attempting to combat it by imposing restrictions that interfered with their notion of freedom, a concept synonymous to them with comfort level. Masks should be confined to use by the Klan.
The governor boasted that schools remained open in Florida despite the warnings from medical personnel, who actually knew what they were talking about. Given the fact that DeSantis seems determined to turn the state’s schools into grooming grounds for what he envisions as the eventual reemergence of the white race into undisputed primacy, it isn’t surprising that he would hesitate to curtail such a promising fountain of right wing propaganda.
Another telling part of the governor’s little speech is the part about “preserving business.” It’s an odd statement for someone who made it a personal crusade to alienate and irritate the state’s biggest taxpayer. The depth of DeSantis’ skin makes a sheet of rice paper look thick and woe to anyone who dares to object to one of his bigoted pronouncements.
He came off badly in his hissy fit tantrum with Disney and I am pretty sure the company enjoyed a chuckle or two over the governor’s huffy outrage over the idea of a Black Little Mermaid. I know I did.
One small detail that Gov. DeSantis omitted to mention and probably doesn’t like to dwell upon during sleepless nights. At the height of the pandemic, Florida had the third-highest rate of COVID-19 deaths in the nation.
So, now the gloves come off between the ex-president and the wannabe president. I don’t think either will prevail, but watching the two of them — the thin-skinned and the thick-headed — go after each other should be entertainment on the scale of one of Jerry Springer’s old shows.
Sometimes, in moments of deep despair, I think that is all Americans want anyway. Joe Biden’s biggest fault doesn’t lie in the fact that he is perceived to be ineffectual as president. He is a good president, but God knows, he is essentially a boring one.