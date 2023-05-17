Our ex-president was quick to hoist the “great witch hunt” flag over Mar-a-Lago after a jury found him guilty of sexual assault and defamation in a case brought by a woman who said she was assaulted by him in 1996. Columnist E. Jean Carroll was awarded $5 million by the jury of nine men and three women, who took only 30 minutes to reach a decision.
Defending Mr. Trump is the modern day equivalent of being in Custer’s 7th Cavalry. It’s a losing battle.
He said he didn’t know Carroll at all. Never heard of her. Even if he did, his status as a “star” gave him free reign to do what he liked to women. “Fortunately.” Besides, Carroll just wasn’t his “type,” which I am sure he regards as the ultimate put-down. Given the fact that his type is evidently a blowsy blond porn performer, Ms. Carroll should have taken it as a compliment.
The “not my type” defense, however, was jeopardized when he identified a photograph of Ms. Carroll as being that of his former wife, Marla Maples, who would have attained stardom if only the stewardess role in “Executive Action” had been a little meatier.
Are we supposed to conclude that Marla wasn’t his type either?
Mr. Trump’s sycophants in Washington — The Legion of the Cowed — were outraged by the guilty verdict. Evidently, the same ethos that dictates that only candidates they support win elections also applies to decisions in court cases.
The windy indignity from Lindsay, Marco, and the other usual suspects really only means one thing: Republicans are still terrified of the specter of Donald Trump. And they should be.
He is toting more baggage today than he hauled out of Washington in 2020 — both figuratively and literally. If he is their candidate in 2024, he will lose…again. And if he isn’t, he will make sure whoever is will lose by splitting the Republican votes. That’s just the kind of get-even guy he is.
Former Vice President Mike Pence added a cosmic dimension to the word “wimp” when he was asked about supporting a candidate who had been found guilty of sexual battery. This is the man, folks, who won’t eat with a woman or attend an event where alcohol is being served unless his wife is present. He is also the same guy his former boss was perfectly content to throw to a salivating mob on Jan. 6 because he had the temerity to disobey him.
NBC News’ Dasha Burns’ question to Pence was a relatively simple one: “For you personally, do you feel comfortable with someone who was found liable in this case serving as president?”
Mr. Pence, despite having all the charisma of the toy in a Happy Meal, is currently harboring presidential aspirations. (His theme song should be “Beautiful Dreamer.”) He quite obviously doesn’t want to risk alienating Trump supporters, who hate him anyway for his unconscionable betrayal.
His answer to the question was the political equivalent of pouring thick syrup on a stack of moldy pancakes: “I have no knowledge of those allegations or the truth or veracity of them and I wouldn’t want to comment on a civil judgment.” He might have added, “And I have no desire to praise the American judicial system if it compromises my own personal ambition.”
Defying Trump’s decree to overturn the 2020 election was the one admirable thing he did and it is the one thing that will forever doom any chance he had at the nomination.
There is something about Pence that is more inherently phony than Trump who, despite all his epic blundering, at least says what he thinks. Pence’s carefully modulated pronouncements are as neatly trimmed as his hair. He may cloak himself in immaculate evangelical sanctimony now, but that didn’t stop him from genuflecting to a man he should have regarded as a moral pariah for four years.
Trying to predict the direction in which the Republican Party will go is as pointless as trying to douse a forest fire with a glass of water. Even with its peerless ability to appeal to all the worst aspects of the American psyche, the state-of-the-art gerrymandering, and an expanded push to make voting slightly less difficult than scaling Mt. Everest, the bitter tang of 2020, when Trump lost states that had been in the Republican column since Tony Curtis was a box office draw, must still linger.
CNN has gotten a lot of flack for airing a so-called “town meeting” with Mr. Trump on May 3. It wasn’t, you understand, a town meeting in the usual sense of the term. When the audience is more carefully selected than Pentagon employees, it has about as much political relevance as Comic-Con, an apt metaphor on many levels.
CNN might have promoted its disgraceful pandering for ratings as “Donald Trump’s Greatest Hits” because the ex-president, in his best orange Buddha mode, alternated the juvenile name calling with a reiteration of his standard litany of lies and obfuscations. (January 6 was “a beautiful day.”) And lest someone mistakenly believes that a man so hopelessly mired in adolescence ever learns, he called the woman who just won a huge monetary judgment against him a “whack job.”
Ms. Carroll is mulling filing another defamation suit. Good for her.
As for CNN, I’ll paraphrase a passage in the Bible: What does it gain for a news organization to reap great ratings if it loses its relevance, credibility, and, in a very real sense, its soul?
One last note: In yet another shining example of right wing compassion, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hailed the former Marine who kept a destitute, mentally challenged young Black man in a chokehold long enough to kill him on a New York City subway as a “Good Samaritan.” The governor, who always manages to be on the wrong side of any issue, had better hope that merely being obnoxiously loud and annoying doesn’t become grounds for execution in this country or he will find himself scrambling for cover.