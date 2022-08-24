It seemed more likely that the sun would come up in the west than waking up to the news that Liz Cheney won reelection to her House seat in Wyoming.
Cheney was aware that her chance for reelection in a state that is overwhelmingly Republican was in peril when she was one of only 10 with the courage to vote for our previous president’s impeachment after the Jan. 6 insurrection.
I listened to one woman sputtering about how Cheney didn’t represent the will of the people of her state. What does it matter if the road is a dead end as long as enough people are traveling on it? I suppose you could make an argument that the wide open spaces that Wyoming is noted for is not limited to its topography.
The two counties boasting the state’s most educated citizens both voted for Cheney.
She lost to a woman who took up residence in the fantasy world that many Republicans call home today. Part of her appeal, evidently, was her willingness to climb aboard the rickety stolen election bandwagon that has carried any number of similar deniers to victory in their states.
It is worth bearing in mind, however, that the far right candidates who prevailed in primaries won by appealing to the hardcore fan base of a man who is sinking deeper and deeper into legal jeopardy. They may find it more difficult to peddle the lies and deception against an opponent whose feet are planted in some kind of reality.
She was yet another victim of the Republican Party’s determination to rid itself of anything that smacks of honor and integrity. Ideologically, I probably have as much in common with Rep. Cheney — or any other politician with that surname — as I do with Genghis Khan, but there is no one in Washington at the moment I respect more.
Liz Cheney refused to cower or to disregard the price that ambition would exact on her own self-respect. She should stand as both a symbol of what the Republican Party once was and a beacon its future should never lose sight of.
To look at the ultimate cost of jettisoning values and principles in order to genuflect to the gods of wealth and ambition, one only has to look at the shocking descent of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
After his graduation, cum laude, from New York University School of Law, he worked for Robert Kennedy’s presidential campaign. He shared Kennedy’s loathing of organized crime in America and went after its denizens with a vengeance. Giuliani acquired a reputation among his peers of being a “zealous” (read too zealous) prosecutor, but he succeeded in indicting 11 of the city’s high-ranking mobsters.
There was also a puritanical streak in Rudy, at least as it applied to other people’s behavior. It was never more evident than in his crusade as mayor to clean up the sleazy heart of the Times Square area; as if he commissioned Tinker Bell to fly over the grimy Neverland and transform it into a Disneyesque wonderland. It’s a glittering bore today.
It was probably just coincidental that, while he was shaking a sanctimonious finger at the raincoat crowd, he was cheating on his second wife with the woman who was destined to become the third Mrs. Giuliani.
Hailed as “America’s Mayor” after 9/11, Giuliani opted to capitalize on a notoriety that approached adulation (America always need a hero) and parlay it into a stint in the Oval Office. It didn’t work out, but then it doesn’t work out for a lot of people.
It is probably safe to assume that Mr. Giuliani has had to scramble to continue enjoying the life to which he, his two children, and his three ex-wives are accustomed. It is probably also safe to assume that a cum laude lawyer, who had to deal with the ex-president’s neurotic need for attention while Rudy was mayor of New York, was aware of the risk he was taking, both personally and professionally, by joining his legal team during the Mueller investigation.
It is some evidence of his delusionary commitment or, more likely, the degree to which he sold his soul, that he actually stated, “The president is an honest man.”
Today, very few people would hold that opinion of Rudy Giuliani. The evidence is incontrovertible and, in a way, sad: The tawdry incident when he thought he was being interviewed by a young female journalist and stuck his hand down his pants, the suspension of his law license in New York in 2021, multitude lawsuits, the shady political machinations in Ukraine, and the investigation into election interference in Georgia.
He recently told an interviewer, maintaining a straight face all the while, that the ex-president took the top-secret documents retrieved by the FBI to his residence in Florida because he thought they would be safer there. Did I mention his keeping a straight face?
Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year” in 2001 has become a Clown for the Ages in 2022. It was a price that Liz Cheney was not willing to pay.
One last thing: Utilizing fear, that age old Republican vote getter, local television stations are running ads that criticize “extremist liberal” Democrats of not supporting law enforcement. That takes a lot of nerve from a party kowtowing to a man who fired up a mob of his lunatic supporters that resulted in the beating of police officers on Jan. 6, one of whom died. Now, he is actively promoting violence against FBI personnel.
One aspiring GOP legislator in Florida, who calls himself a Christian nationalist (God help us), posted this: “Under my plan, all Floridians will be able to shoot FBI, IRS, ATF, and all other federal troops on sight,” Luis Miguel had tweeted. “Let freedom ring.”
And, when the mob turns on you Mr. Miguel, just who are you going to run to?