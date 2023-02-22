Public attention has been focused on balloons lately. Not the kind you see at the county fair, the nefarious kind. I understand that, unlike the data compiled from satellites, these balloons fly close enough to the ground to hone in on cell phone transmissions.
Aunt Edna certainly doesn’t want records of the phone conversation she had with her doctor about a knee replacement on file in Beijing.
Someone spotted a suspicious looking balloon floating over Montana, home to Malmstrom Air Force Base, where one of the country’s three nuclear missile-launching sites is located. The possibility of foreign surveillance set off furious outrage from the more patriotically aggressive members of Congress. “Shoot it down!” became a rallying cry. The possibility that falling debris might injure or kill people on the ground was an acceptable risk as long as they could remain in Washington.
“The Chinese spy balloon is clear provocation. In Montana we do not bow. We shoot it down. Take the shot,” Rep. Ryan Zinke tweeted. You might remember Mr. Zinke, the oil industry’s best friend, who was so dogged by scandal and corruption during his term as Secretary of the Interior that he had to resign in 2018.
The entire planet breathed a sigh of relief while it still could breathe.
“It’s the radical left’s worst nightmare,” tweeted professional girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle. Ms. Guilfoyle’s current flame is Don, Jr., heir to the eroding kingdom, whose appeal to Montana residents to take their rifles and shoot down an object 11 miles up in the sky prompted many to suggest that Junior should keep his advice to himself and confine his targets to endangered animals.
Calmer heads prevailed and President Biden ordered the balloon shot down off the eastern coast of the United States.
“Finally!” huffed Mr. Zinke.
Zinke’s old boss in Florida, whose chief irritant is a bad day on the golf course, expressed outrage when the story first broke. It wouldn’t have happened under his watch, by God, unless he was tied up trying to extort information from Ukrainian officials about the Biden family.
One of the aspects of the incident that isn’t mentioned by the non-woke folks, is the fact that during the previous administration there were at least three instances when Chinese spy balloons prowled the skies over the United States.
The statement by our ex-president that he had no knowledge of the balloons is one of the very few instances when he might just be telling the truth. I imagine you could fill an encyclopedia with things he didn’t know. It is, quite possibly, one of the reasons the country withstood four years of him. What he didn’t know couldn’t hurt America.
A $400,000 missile deflated the Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic, but there have been reports of other questionable objects flying above us. That might be a little unnerving, but it is certainly welcome news to the military industrial complex. Our degree of mass outrage should probably be tempered with the strong suspicion that we have at least that many surveillance vehicles flying over China.
It is quite likely that some of these objects might be drones or one of those sophisticated toys that will probably bring down an airliner some day, but that will be another story.
The most intriguing speculation, however, is that some of the objects may hail from another world entirely. UFOs have shared a similar reputation, historically speaking, with the existence of ghosts and Bigfoot. No one is absolutely sure that they don’t exist even if we tend to roll our eyes when someone mentions them.
It occurred to me, when people infused with a Zinke level of testosterone start hollering about shooting things out of the air, that we should probably exercise some caution about assaulting something that might possibly be a UFO. I mean, you have to assume that, if a civilization has developed technology that makes “Star Trek” look antiquated, they have also acquired the means of defending itself from assaults by a less-developed planet that is still patting itself on the back for moon landings.
The one marginally hopeful aspect of visits from extraterrestrial beings is that it will give the human race something to hate on a universal basis.
One last note: In a move that transforms optimism into an art form, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley opened her campaign for the presidency in her home state. She asserted that it is time for a change from the status quo and then reassured her conservative base that nothing will really change.
Change to conservatives is like kryptonite to Superman.
Haley invited John Hagee, a Texas-based, fire and brimstone pastor, to offer a prayer at the announcement ceremony. The rotund Mr. Hagee’s picture could be prominently placed next to that of Pat Robertson, Mike Huckabee, and Joel Osteen in an article about why church attendance in America is seriously declining.
Hagee can make the directions on a can of tomato soup sound as if they were divinely inspired. He has put his sanctimonious foot in his mouth a number of times, however, never more so than when he stated that, "God sent Adolf Hitler to help Jews reach the Promised Land." Honest, he really said that.
After the outrageous remark went viral in 2008, John McCain, whose bid for the presidency Hagee supported, disavowed him completely. Of course, that was when the Republican Party could boast leaders with the integrity to call out hate mongering, not pander to it for votes.
When he finished his glowing tribute, Haley turned her phony baloney smile on him and said, "Pastor Hagee, I still say I want to be you when I grow up."
The implication that you aren’t grown up might not prove to be a surefire vote-getter but, when you do grow up Ms. Haley, you might want to take a closer look at the company you keep.