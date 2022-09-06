Nostalgia is fine in its place, but it tends toward rosy hues. It definitely shouldn’t be the driving force in a political agenda.
Republicans don’t like potential threats to their dreams of ushering the country back to an era when Ozzie and Harriet were models for the American family, climate change was just one of those things we couldn’t do anything about, the rich got richer, and libraries didn’t carry books about … you know, those people.
Remember the “family values” spiel from a party that now genuflects to a man who makes Hugh Hefner look like a paragon of moral virtue? Let’s all be lured, like demented sheep, to the bygone era of back alleys and soccer moms by a political party whose titular head toted a cache of top secret documents to a steroidal bed and breakfast in Florida. God knows what he did or intended to do with them.
It is a safe bet that there isn’t any government entity that the GOP would object more strenuously to expanding than the Internal Revenue Service. Understaffed inevitably means overwhelmed and there probably isn’t anything that fat cats and huge corporations, with their battalions of tax lawyers, like better than a hobbled IRS.
How else would people like our former president, the highly remunerated head of the wonderful organization that bears his name, have gotten away with paying less in taxes than a swing shift waitress in Duluth?
For stalwart defenders of our former chief executive, who are quick to point out that he didn’t break any laws — a refrain that might serve as an anthem for the ultra-rich in America — I suggest a quick look at the history of a now defunct state park in New York that bears his name. He bought the 436-acre property in 1998 for $2.5 million with the intention of turning it into (what else?) a golf course. It proved to be another bad investment, so the land was “donated” to the state with an astronomically inflated valuation of $100 million that could be used for years to come as a tax write off.
(A quick aside: You have to wonder how the CFO of that wonderful organization managed to commit 15 tax fraud felonies without the knowledge of his boss? At this particular moment in time, I suppose the issues of laxity or complicity are minor ripples in the ex-president’s sea of troubles.)
Mehmet Oz, Oprah Winfrey’s former doctor-in-residence, got a tax windfall that could amount to $500,000 for installing a new pool and a spa in his beachfront mansion in Palm Beach (that’s Florida folks, not Pennsylvania, where he is running for a congressional seat or New Jersey where he actually lives). The place in Palm Beach, incidentally, is just one of 10 homes that Oz has accumulated. It makes you wish those bags on the backseats in airplanes were more readily available.
Dr. Oz’s previous experience in government consisted of being grilled by a congressional committee for pedaling diet pills that he testified were virtually useless.
He shouldn’t be confused with the guy Dorothy was trying to find in the Emerald City, although a lot of physicians might agree that some of his medical pronouncements sound as if they came from the same person. He shouldn’t be confused with Oprah’s shrink-in-residence either. That is Dr. Phil, who could have convinced the Green River Killer the error of his ways in an hour, not counting commercials.
“Weaponize” is a big word in politics right now. It is edging out “woke” in the dictionary of Republican hot button parlance. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was quick to hurl the weaponize mantra after the IRS became the beneficiary of $80 billion to improve its services over the next decade. The provision, part of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, was to the rich what giving Medicare the ability to arbitrate drug prices was to the pharmaceutical industry: Really bad news.
DeSantis took time out from his campaign to indoctrinate Florida kids into the world of intolerance by installing right wing flacks on local school boards and making the state’s schoolrooms subject to the whims of the dumbest set of parents. Heaven forbid, according to the governor, that people who are trained to teach should be able to do so without constant interference from the nice people whose delicate sensibilities have been wounded by educators mentioning … you know, those people. Or science. Or history.
"Imagine IRS agents descending upon America like a swarm of locusts. And by the way, these IRS agents aren't there to go after billionaires. They're there to go after you. They're there to go after your small business. They're there to go after your family." That wasn’t the tag line on a poster for a horror movie, it was a statement from Sen. Ted Cruz, that ever-reliable scaremonger from Texas, whose determination to defend families evidently doesn’t extend to his own, Cancun notwithstanding.
The Fox News rant by Cruz was a typical Republican reaction to the prospect of the IRS being able to more closely scrutinize tax returns of the people who keep them in power. It is estimated that taxes amounting to $600 billion go unpaid every year, much of it owed by the rich, who under-report their income.
"By beefing up the IRS's capacity to go after wealthy tax cheats, you're going to be able to collect at least $400 billion over the course of the next 10 years, and I suspect substantially more. Let's be very clear about what these resources are and are not doing. They are not raising audits on any small business or any household that makes under $400,000 a year," said Natasha Sarin, a counselor for tax policy and implementation at the Treasury Department.
The problem facing the Republicans is that there are just too few people making millions of dollars every year to counter the fact that the rest of us don’t give a damn if they finally have to pay their fair share.