"All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes.” – Donald J. Trump
That’s all he wanted to do.
I wonder if Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger could almost smell the sweat running down the soon-to-be ex-president’s face. Rivulets of perspiration tinted orange like the last rays of a sunset, an apt metaphor for that inglorious moment.
In an hour-long phone call to the secretary 44 days after President Biden won the state of Georgia, Trump was in his best con-man mode. Other aspects of the intimidation attempt are as interesting as the precise tally —which Trump figured was “one more than we have” — that was necessary to steal the state’s electoral votes.
It’s easy to imagine his father glowering down (or maybe up) at the prodigal son’s loss. According to Fred, no Trump ever lost or at least ever admitted to losing.
Fred’s heir apparent railed to Raffensperger, “We won this state, and flipping the state is a great testament to the country. I only need 11,000 votes. Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break."
The guy who has had more “breaks” in his life than there are miles in the Appalachian Trail wants one more.
"It's just not possible to have lost Georgia. It's not possible. The ballots are corrupt, which is totally illegal," Trump said. "It's more illegal for you than it is for them, because you know what they did and you're not reporting it. That's a criminal offense, and you can't let that happen. We won the election, and it's not fair to take it away from us like this. And it's going to be costly, in many ways. That's a big risk to you and to Ryan, your lawyer. So, tell me, Brad, what are we going to do?"
Brad, in effect, told Mr. Trump what he could do in his MAGA hat. The former president and 18 others involved in the plot to overturn the election results in Georgia were indicted under Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization (RICO) Act. Included in this choice crew were Rudy Giuliani, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Georgia Republican Party Chair David Shafer, a Chicago-based publicist who worked for (God help us) Kanye West (or whatever he is calling himself this week), and attorney Sidney Powell, whose stony visage always reminds me of Miss Hannigan in “Annie.”
I always think that Trump’s convoluted thought patterns are at least interesting in a Dr. Seussian sort of way. He won Georgia simply because he thought he should have won Georgia. He had Giuliani, Roger Stone, and some of the best sewer dwellers in the country trying to unearth information that would support a claim that he had pulled out of equal parts desperation and thin air.
None of them could find a scintilla of credible evidence.
Conflating the name Donald Trump with the good of the country is a defensive strategy that he and his dedicated apologists often utilize. Take, for instance, his assertion that “flipping the state is a great testament to the country.”
Raffensperger, who knew that Trump had lost Georgia by over 12,000 votes, was told by the then president that he was expected to betray one of the most basic precepts that exists in any democracy for that country’s own good. So, what’s the big deal?
People taunt Mike Pence by calling him a traitor when the only admirable thing he ever did while he was in Washington was to refuse to accede to the dictates of a man who, in a very real sense, was asking him to betray his country. Even a compulsive 'yes man' like Mr. Pence must have thought it was a big deal.
I can’t tell you how much I looked forward to all this being behind us when, after the Georgia indictments, Mr. Trump said he would take time off from the fairways in Bedminster, New Jersey and settle the matter once and for all. To demonstrate his commitment to righting this terrible miscarriage of justice, he would hold a Major News Conference (his capitalization) on Monday, Aug. 21 and reveal the “Irrefutable & Overwhelming” evidence (his caps again) contained in his Report on the Rigged & Stolen Georgia 2020 Presidential Election (I don’t need to keep telling you, do I?) that would exonerate him completely.
We could all take a deep breath and turn our attention to more pressing matters like hurricanes in California and Brittany Spears’ pending divorce.
But, plans changed, darn it! A couple of unforeseen things must have happened. Instead of simply explaining things on the 21st, it seems that Mr. Trump’s band of weary lawyers would prefer to put things like evidence-free explanations off until 2026.
Even setting aside the astonishing fact that Trump actually took the advice of his lawyers, the three-years-out ploy still posed some problems. The judge in Georgia told the defendant that the trial date would be moved up if the ex-president made any inflammatory statements along the lines of his now-notorious “If you go after me, I’m coming after you” threat. (I can’t remember if Cagney or Edward G. said the same thing in one of those Warner Bros. gangster movies from the 1930s.)
If the date of the trial’s commencement is dependent on Donald Trump keeping his big mouth shut, I figure it should begin in a couple of weeks.