I thought I might divert this week from the real-life horror shows that are unfolding every day and recommend some thrillers that Hollywood conjured up to scare the living daylights out of us. You may note that I failed to mention the classic horror films that Universal Studios churned out in the 1930s and 40s. It wasn’t due to any lack of respect on my part. I simply thought I would offer a few titles that might not be so familiar.
It is, after all, the season and who doesn’t like a good scare once in a while? So, in no particular order:
“The Spiral Staircase” (1946). There has been a series of murders in a small town in Vermont. The victims are all women with some kind of disability. Helen (Dorothy McGuire, in a beautifully nuanced performance) hasn’t spoken a word since childhood when she witnessed the death of her parents in a fire. She works for the Warren family in an isolated mansion that could stand as a monument to Gothic sensibility.
Mrs. Warren (Ethel Barrymore) elderly, ill, and crotchety is concerned for Helen’s safety, especially since the return of her wayward son, Stephen (Gordon Oliver). The murders always seem to coincide with his visits.
This is the quintessential peril during a raging thunderstorm in a spooky old house movie. Director Robert Siodmak masterfully combined his roots in German Expressionism with American commercialism, creating mood and menace with shadows and darkness.
It is very difficult to resist calling out a warning to Helen that someone is waiting for her at the bottom of that winding staircase.
“Hush…Hush, Sweet Charlotte” (1964). Faded Southern belle Charlotte Hollis (Bette Davis) has isolated herself in her deteriorating plantation home since her married lover had an unfortunate encounter with a meat cleaver. The general consensus was that Charlotte wielded it, although no one was ever found guilty of committing the grisly murder.
Her home is her shelter from whispers and pointed fingers and the state has plans to demolish it to accommodate a highway. Charlotte enlists the help of her long-absent cousin, Miriam (Olivia de Havilland), to save the old home place. Miriam exudes an air of polish and sophistication like a heady, expensive perfume, but Charlotte’s longtime housekeeper, Velma (Agnes Moorehead), doesn’t trust her as far as she could throw one of the white columns adorning the front of the mansion. Velma may be a bit slovenly, but she’s a good judge of character. Or lack of it.
The film was a follow-up (not a sequel) to “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” (1962), a surprise box office success that proved that even actresses who have several decades in their rear-view mirrors could still sell tickets. “Charlotte” was to have starred the same two ladies who were featured in “Baby Jane,” but Joan Crawford and Davis had never gotten along and Crawford eventually left the production and was replaced by longtime Davis pal, Olivia de Havilland.
In many ways, “Charlotte” is much more fun than “Baby Jane.” It is more visceral and less claustrophobic. Director Robert Aldrich shared Robert Siodmak’s affinity for shadows and mood and he makes the most of a thunderstorm, too.
Ms. Davis, sporting an accent that you could cut with the aforementioned cleaver, is splendidly over-the-top and she is ably abetted by de Havilland, Moorehead (who was nominated for an Oscar), Joseph Cotton, Victor Buono, and especially Mary Astor, in a cameo appearance as a woman who welcomes the prospect of death as the ultimate closure for her troubled life.
“The Haunting” (1963). This is not to be confused with the terrible 1999 version of Shirley Jackson’s unsettling novel or the inflated 2018 Netflix travesty.
This is a cerebral horror story in the best sense of the word. It is also one of the most thoroughly chilling films I have ever seen. There are no werewolves, vampires, or other assorted monsters roaming the halls of Hill House. There is no blood running down the walls. There is, however, for the small group chosen for their receptiveness to paranormal activity, a palpable sense of dread entombed in the gloomy stone structure.
Julie Harris, a peerless actress who specialized in characters with a tenuous foothold on reality, played Eleanor Lance. Eleanor spent years caring for her infirm mother while her own life trickled away. The chance to participate in an experiment into the tangible existence of the supernatural being conducted by Dr. John Markway (Richard Johnson) is the key that will unlock the door that has kept her caged. She flings it open with a vengeance.
The film is scrupulously bloodless, but you may never trust whose hand you are really holding in the dark ever again.
Honorable Halloween mentions: “The Night of the Hunter” (1955), “Train to Busan” (2016), “The Uninvited” (1944), “Fright Night” (1985), “Hush” (2016), “An American Werewolf in London” (1981), Alfred Hitchcock’s “Frenzy” (1972), “The Innocents” (1961), “Bram Stoker’s Dracula” (1992), “Poltergeist” (1982), “The Howling” (1981), “Sleepy Hollow” (1999), and “Dog Soldiers” (2002).
Be sure to close the curtains and dim the lights.
A final note: For those of you who thought that his divorce from Angelina Jolie was the biggest mess Brad Pitt ever got himself into, take a look at “Bullet Train.”