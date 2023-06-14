Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to showers and a possible thunderstorm this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 74F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low near 55F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.