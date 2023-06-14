Some weeks it is hard to know where to begin. In the course of a few days, one of the nation’s most influential Biblical hawksters went home to face a final reckoning, the Supreme Court dampened the Republican Party’s plans for a sunshiny future by raining all over their gerrymandering parade, and a former president of the United States was finally indicted on federal charges.
Those of us who bid a silent “good riddance” when we heard about Pat Robertson’s death on June 8 should only suffer momentary shame. On the roster of inspirational religious figures, his name will be etched much closer to Elmer Gantry than to Mother Teresa.
Robertson was a smooth-talking conman passing himself off as a keeper of the keys while he hawked for money from the faithful to assure their passage through the Pearly Gates. Like many high-living hucksters, he saw a potential goldmine in the rabid refusal of hard right Christians to adjust to social change. His pandering to this narrow minded audience was delivered with a smiley-faced recitation of carefully selected passages from the Bible to provide cover for what was, in effect, just undiluted hate mongering,
He regularly dispensed pronouncements that even the most hardcore bigot might think twice about saying in a public forum. “American’s sins” caused the 9/11 attacks. Women’s rights issues "encourages them to leave their husbands, kill their children, practice witchcraft, destroy capitalism, and become lesbians."
After the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando left 49 people dead, Robertson said, “The left is having a dilemma of major proportions and I think for those of us who disagree with some of their policies, the best thing to do is to sit on the sidelines and let them kill themselves.” (Honest, this purported Man of God said that.)
People like Robertson, who capitalize on the fact that some choose to think, function, and grow by a different belief system, only make navigating the pathways that everyone has to trod throughout their lives even more difficult — and far more dangerous.
He may have gotten away with the profitable charade during his time in this world but, if there is such a thing as a Day of Judgment, I don’t envy what awaits him in the next, even if I would love to see that sanctimonious smile fade.
I have always thought that allowing politicians to determine voting districts is like asking a cat how high to hang the canary cage.
Although the self-preservation antics known as gerrymandering are not confined to a single political party in the United States (just look at machinations by Democrats in New York!), it has become something of a lifeline to many members of the Republican Party.
It might surprise you if you are recently returned from a galaxy far, far away to know that the case before the Supreme Court concerning voting rights originated in Alabama. Of the state’s seven meticulously drawn voting districts, only one is Black, although one quarter of the residents in Alabama happen to be Black. That, according to five justices on the Court, is a violation of the Voting Rights Act, a piece of legislation that has been posted in the center of the GOP’s firing range since 1965.
In a week when a former president was indicted on 37 felony charges, the Supreme Court decision got shuffled aside in the news cycle fairly quickly. It has ramifications that, among other things, could substantially alter the outcome of the 2024 election, especially as far as the makeup of the House of Representatives is concerned.
Keeping the influence of Black voters, who tend to vote Democratic, to a minimum by drawing up labyrinthine voting maps that isolate minorities and thereby dilute their impact on elections has been shamelessly utilized by Republican state legislators for a long time.
The big surprise that came with the recent decision was not so much that Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberal members of the Court, but that he was joined by Brett Kavanaugh, one of three Trump appointees who are expected to tow the conservative line and generally comply. Justice Clarence Thomas — and why is it so difficult to precede that name with that word? — chose to disregard the enormous positive implications the ruling has for members of his race and typically called it “unconstitutional.”
And finally, did you ever think that someone looking for something to read while sitting on a toilet might jeopardize national security?
Maybe hidden behind all those boxes and boxes of classified documents that he admitted on tape that he had no right to take, there must be that cross that Donald Trump climbs up on whenever one of his flimflams goes up in smoke.
If there is one thing Trump is accomplished at, it is avoiding justice. This time, climbing up on the martyrdom cross might not be enough, what with all those boxes and boxes of purloined material strewn all over his gaudy pleasure palace in Florida. And there is that revealing tape in which he admits that he shouldn’t have taken them.
(He might avoid justice, but no one is ever going to mistake him for a master criminal.)
The boxes contain material that he lied about having. Material that compromises the security of this nation. Material that could put others in jeopardy. Material that could cost people their lives. Material that you and I would find ourselves in a federal prison for even looking at.
I probably will never vote for the Republican candidate in a presidential election. But if I did in 2024, it would be for Chris Christie, the only one of the cowardly bunch with the guts to call out Trump for what he is.