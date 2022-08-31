I am reading a new book on the Titanic disaster called “Sinkable” by Daniel Stone (I know what a lot of you are thinking—my God, another one!) I always approach books about the tragedy with the slightly smug attitude that there isn’t very much information that I don’t already know. I have read only a few chapters of “Sinkable” and Mr. Stone has already proven a number of times that no one could possibly know everything there is to learn about the night to remember.
For instance, the bow section of the Titanic hit the seabed at a speed of 30 miles per hour. That is six miles an hour faster than the liner was capable of reaching when she was afloat. (Again, I know this is hardly earth-shattering information to non-Titanic folks, but it was an astonishing revelation to me.)
I am sure I have mentioned a few times in previous columns that one of the aspects of the Titanic epic that fascinates me is how many of the circumstances that contributed to the disaster are still topical over a century later, even beyond the obvious ones of greed and hubris.
“Women and children first” is one of the great traditions of the sea. Like a lot of traditions, however, the origin of the phrase is not quite as noble and selfless as one might imagine. (And that, of course, is the case with a lot of our noble traditions.)
Officials were scrambling to divert the public’s attention from the more damning aspects of the loss of the Titanic on her maiden voyage in April of 1912. It was inevitable that the “women and children first” would be served up on the plate of redemption.
The liner’s design made it far easier to access lifeboats from staterooms in first class than from the labyrinth of cabins below in third. Although the ratio of women and children saved, as compared with the number of adult men who died, was significantly better (70 percent) in the case of the Titanic than it was in most maritime disasters, more children in third class died than men in first class.
According to Mr. Stone’s book, a pair of researchers in Sweden studied maritime disasters that had occurred over the course of three centuries. They examined the loss of 18 ships, involving 15,000 people, and came to the startling conclusion that men were twice as likely to survive a shipwreck than women and that children had a meager 15 percent chance of being saved.
Although Captain Smith had the good sense to go down with the Titanic, he was breaking from another ignoble tradition. The researchers found that the captains and crews of imperiled vessels had a significantly higher survival rate than any passengers.
One of the most pointed criticisms after the Italian luxury liner Andrea Doria was rammed and sunk off the coast of Nantucket in 1956 was that the first lifeboats to leave the Doria were filled with crewmembers (much to the disgust of the crews on the rescue ships).
The problem with “women and children first” is that it deflates like a punctured tire when it runs over the shards of history. The phrase was coined by the British elite as part of an aggressive campaign to keep women in their places. As long as they were perched on their sugarcoated pedestals, the prevailing wisdom held, they could hardly complain about having no voice in how their lives were run.
The perils of drowning had very little to do with it.
And, despite my rather circuitous route in getting there, you might recognize a distinct similarity with what we see happening today. Women are being told what is best for them by a Supreme Court so woefully out of step with social progress that they might just as well be advocating for the return of bustles and high button shoes. The Dobbs decision has been applauded by a group of cynical politicians, who see the subversion of basic human rights as secondary to their own career advancement.
We are going to hear an awful lot about the inflation that the country is experiencing now from Republicans whose chances of capturing both houses of Congress seem to be eroding away faster than the nation’s shorelines. It is their go-to hot button issue.
A conspicuously energized President Biden said in a recent speech, “I will never apologize for helping working Americans and the middle class, especially not to the same folks who voted for a $2 trillion tax cut that mainly benefitted the wealthiest Americans and the biggest corporations, that slowed the economy, didn’t do a hell of a lot for economic growth, and wasn’t paid for and racked up this enormous deficit.”
The Republican Party is infamous for spending like lottery winners while they are in power and then howling about the state of the economy when they aren’t. If you think a GOP administration is ever going to propose forgiving student loans that often keep young Americans from realizing their goals and potential while there is a tax break to be handed out to ExxonMobil, your level of naivety is staggering.
But the real point of the inflation chorus is that the Republicans badly underestimated the impact that the decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade would have on the November elections. It is easier to point out high gas prices than it is to gaslight about their outrageous infringement on personal freedoms.
Running scared would be too tame a phrase. After deeply red Kansas voted not to amend the state’s constitution making abortion illegal and the unexpected victory of Pat Ryan in New York, they are running terrified.
I don’t believe for a moment that the abortion issue is not deeply felt on both sides. I also do not believe that most of the GOP politicians see it as anything but a way to pander for votes. If this country is going to start legislating morality, those decisions should not emanate from a political party in thrall to a man who cheats on his third wife with porn performers.
The Dobbs decision could prove to be the GOP’s iceberg in November. Here’s hoping.