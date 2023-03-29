“Republicans don’t know what the word means, but they know they hate everything having to do with it.” – Christopher Wiggins
If the title of this column seems slightly ridiculous to you, it is hardly more ridiculous than using the Republican’s latest hot-button word — the heir apparent to cancel culture — to deflect responsibility for at least two major incidents that have shaken the country recently.
Woke, at least as it is being hurled today, is a difficult concept to actually explain, but that fact makes it even more useful as a conservative talking point.
The Family Values Party should hawk itself as the Fuzzy Logic Party. I mean, how else to characterize the defense of a married man who paid a hooker (excuse me, an adult film star) hush money by claiming his reelection will herald a return to “traditional values”? Fuzzy.
Conservative author Bethany Mandell explained it this way: “So, I mean, woke is, sort of, the idea that, um.” If that astute analysis doesn’t inspire you to run right out and buy her book, it is, at least, a fair representation of the kind of intellectual vacuum that is at the heart of the word itself.
How about Dana Perino’s take on it. Perino, a member of the previous administration’s chorus of White House press secretaries, ended up with a cushy gig on Fox where she could continue dispensing with the yoke of truth that was a requirement in her former job.
Perino isn’t quite sure what woke is either, but she knows it when she encounters it, like tremors before the quake or the feeling you got when her former boss offered medical advice during the height of the pandemic. Strict laws should be passed to combat what she maybe feels might possibly be ominous signs. Just in case they are.
The people who believe woke is a threat to America As We Know It are certainly not inclined to analyze it. I would use the word “whitewash” to describe it, but the inherent pun would be too obvious.
The word “woke” had its origins in Black culture as far back as the early 1900s. It is simply a statement pertaining to members of the Black community who are “informed, educated and conscious of social injustice and racial inequality.”
And there, in all its simplicity, is the rub, as Hamlet so famously said. It simply drips with progressive thinking and, if there is anything conservatives loathe, it is progress, especially the social kind. So, if you can’t eradicate it, make it a dirty word. They summon it up to cover all sorts of ticklish situations.
Our former president left the luxury of Mar-a-Lago on Feb. 22 to pay a visit to ordinary folks impacted by the derailment of a Norfolk Southern freight train and the subsequent toxic conflagration in East Palestine, Ohio. It was a great PR opportunity.
Sporting his MAGA hat, the former president hurled out criticism of the federal response along with equally cheap bottles of something repellently called Trump Water, probably remnants of another one of his business fiascos. The water, like the paper towels after Hurricane Maria, could serve as a metaphor for the degree of concern he is capable of actually feeling for other people’s pain.
Mr. Trump failed to tell the folks in East Palestine that it was his administration, in its unabashed zeal to genuflect to big business interests, that repealed an Obama-era rule requiring “high-hazard” cargo trains hauling large amounts of crude oil, ethanol, and other flammable liquids to be equipped with more sophisticated, electronically controlled brakes by 2023.
How, you might well ask, could woke be utilized to dodge responsibility for a train wreck? You should never underestimate a politician’s capacity for deflection, but this one strains even the most entrenched gullibility.
It is quite likely that Republicans were aware that their slavish devotion to big business profitability was a significant factor in the derailment before the wheels on the wreck stopped spinning. Focus (not to mention guilt) had to be shifted and it settled upon Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who, as a prominent gay man, was an example of how the woke sensibility was a threat to aspects of society that made the Victorian Age, where they seem to be collectively mired, so admirable.
Don, Jr. called him “unprofessional,” inspiring an unkind repost that it was an odd accusation for someone who never had a real job to make.
Woke was also summoned up in connection with the collapse of the Silicone Valley Bank in California. Sen. Josh Hawley characterized the federal government’s intervention as an attempt to rescue a bank that was “too woke to fail.” (You may recall a blurry picture of Hawley hightailing it out of harm’s way and into infamy soon after his macho fist pump to the howling mob on Jan. 6.)
Now, I am not going to pretend to know all of the intricacies involved in the modern banking system. They certainly seem to provide the opportunity for executives and board members of failing institutions to take their money and run before the chits hit the fan.
I do know this, however. The only thing that banks like less than regulation is a holdup note and even that is arguable. The Dodd-Frank Act of 2010 was an admirable, if watered down, attempt to enact financial regulations after the Great Recession. The intent of the bill, to impose a tighter reign on the freewheeling financial sector, was further eroded by the Trump administration.
So, guess what happened. And woke had nothing to do with it.
One final note: While “The Party’s Over,” Polly Bergen’s old theme song, wafted through the minds of millions of Americans, Donald Trump, on his ironically named Truth Social platform, warned of impending “death and destruction” if he is indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, intentionally laying the groundwork for a repeat of Jan. 6. The cornered rat rant points up a number of things about the former president: He never learns, he doesn’t care if he gets more people killed, and he is the most dangerous man running around free in America.