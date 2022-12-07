Good times and bum times, I’ve seen them all and, my dear, I’m still here. – Stephen Sondheim, Follies
I wonder, sometimes, if senior citizens really get the credit we deserve. I am not referring to the kind of credit that comes with the attainment of second homes in Florida or buying an orchestra seat to a Broadway show without taking a second mortgage out on the house.
What I am proposing is that the mere arrival to the status of senior citizenhood is deserving of credit. It isn’t always easy because life isn’t always easy.
We live in a cynical world. I honestly believe that attempting to maintain even a marginally hopeful attitude as we pass through it is as important as the food we eat.
Those of you who kindly read my columns might justly think to yourselves, “Look who’s spouting about cynicism!” My only defense is that it isn’t easy to be positive when the most advanced country in the world is succumbing to the ministrations of people who, in the year 2022, deny medical science, rail against talk of environmental catastrophe, and are willing to subvert the results of a fair election because their candidate didn’t win.
We not only live in a dangerous world, we live in a dispiriting one. One of this nation’s two prominent political parties has followed a demented piper into a dark hole. Devoted followers in Congress have spewed their ugly hatred and bigotry with little consequence and now threaten to deny the Republican Party any attempt at redemption, as meager as that might be.
The ghost of their mentor can sit down to dinner in his gaudy bed and breakfast in Florida with a vitriolic anti-Semite and an arrogant, ignorant rap singer without causing a scintilla of moral outrage from still-cowed members of the GOP.
Enough of the griping and the politics. This was meant to be an upbeat piece. It is about my own life, something I try very hard to avoid boring you with. It’s about a reaffirmation of goodness in people and a banana cream pie. Those of you who aren’t much interested should go on to something else. Given the general timbre of my life as a whole, no one could blame you.
My doctor told me quite a while ago that he detected a heart murmur. “How serious can that be,” I thought to myself with my usual way of minimizing things I don’t really want to deal with. I mean, if it were really serious, they wouldn’t attach such a tranquil word to it. (I should state, at this point, that any medical determinations or conclusions are subject to my interpretation and may bear little or no resemblance to what I was actually told.)
My doctor was a little more insistent at my next checkup that I should make an appointment with a cardiologist to determine what should be done. I went through a number of tests and was told that a valve in my heart was malfunctioning. The condition usually results in a number of symptoms, such as shortness of breath. I experienced none of them, as if my body had adopted my psychological defense of not acknowledging things that might potentially be unpleasant.
The cardiologists at SVHC weren’t quite so detached from reality and it was decided that I would have to undergo open-heart surgery at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire.
You probably can understand how hard it was for me to put a layer of frosting on the prospect of open-heart surgery.
I don’t remember anything about the surgery itself. I woke up and found my wife and daughter standing by the bed looking hopeful and a Frankenstein-looking scar on my chest. The sternum has to be separated to allow access to the heart, so the next few weeks were not without a heightened discomfort that got very close to pain a number of times.
I seemed to be doing fine back home, even if the old George Jones/Tammy Wynette song, “I’ve Seen Better Days,” kept running through my mind.
And then I wasn’t doing fine. I collapsed in a narrow hallway in my house, telling my wife to just leave me there until I could gather the strength to stand up again. Carolyn, quite typically, thought the rescue squad and SVHC might be better options.
The doctors at the hospital determined that excess fluid had gathered around my heart that impacted its ability to function normally. (It is called pericardial effusion, the one technical term I remember.) It was potentially very dangerous and I would have to be flown immediately back to DHMC to have the fluid drained.
I just heard the word “flown.” I don’t like to fly. I would be jittery in a jumbo jet. In my semi-lucid state, I remember wondering if I was going to be strapped to the outside of a helicopter like you see in the movies. I will say this, however, a trip that takes well over two hours by car took less than 30 minutes by air.
I’m back home again and more settled into the prospect of a few weeks recovery time. I will always be grateful for many things, among them this newspaper for giving me the opportunity to thank the doctors and nurses at both SVHC and Dartmouth, who were so kind, supportive, and professional. Even after I lapsed into a crotchety old guy persona, a nurse at Dartmouth scoured the gigantic place to find two tiny replacement batteries for my hearing aids. Thanks to Dr. Welther for first hearing the murmur, the Arlington Rescue Squad for getting me off the floor, and the Visiting Nurses Association for their tips on remaining upright and healthy.
My wife smoothed every bump in the road for me. Thanks to the rest of my family and colleagues (read friends), past and present, at the Northshire Bookstore in Manchester.
And last, but certainly not least, thanks to Millie Pierce, whose encouragement, wise counsel, and banana cream pie made even the helicopter ride seem worthwhile.