“Ain’t it good to know that you’ve got a friend.” – James Taylor
We should have listened to Anita Hill.
That glowering visage you have seen lately is not a still photo from the latest “Halloween” installment. It is Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas looking judicially ominous. Or maybe worried.
The revelation by ProPublica on April 7 shouldn’t have come as much of a surprise to anyone. A damning report by the non-profit newsroom stated that Clarence Thomas had failed to report tens--if not hundreds—of thousands of dollars worth of gifts and luxury vacations bestowed upon him by Harlan Crow, a billionaire donor to all things Republican and that, most assuredly, includes Thomas.
It isn’t so much a problem of justice for sale as it is a justice for sale.
Real estate tycoon Harlan Crow is a conservative go-to guy. Among his other slimy endeavors, he had a prominent role in the Swift Boats smear of John Kerry’s military record when Kerry was running for the presidency. His home in Texas is filled with Nazi memorabilia and the backyard of the opulent estate is littered with statues of dictators. The place is a demented Disney World for the far right to romp in.
And Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is Crow’s good buddy.
It isn’t the first time Thomas has faced questions about his loose interpretation of ethical conduct. He stopped declaring Mr. Crow’s beneficence after the Los Angeles Times first reported them in 2004. That might be a clue as to whether he either thought they were … shall we say problematic or whether, in his black-robed arrogance, he didn’t care.
He asserted, from behind that impenetrable, shiny white wall that surrounds the Supreme Court so comfortably, that Crow was just a good friend with a generous heart…and a yacht…and a personal plane…and his own private resort.
Thomas claims that nothing could be more innocent, as if anything involving a right wing Texas billionaire could ever be considered innocent. He stated that he was “advised” that he didn’t need to report the grandiose hospitality his close friend was able to provide. You would almost think that a justice on the Supreme Court might be aware that he did have to report his frequent dalliances amongst the jet set.
But Crow is not Thomas’ best friend. His best, best friend is his wife, fellow traveler, and all-around soul mate. Ginni Thomas probably first came to your attention when you wondered to yourself if there is something vaguely troubling about a justice in the United States Supreme Court being married to a Republican operative. (There is indeed.)
You might have even wondered why a woman with any self-respect would stay married after Ms. Hill’s recounting of her husband’s salacious behavior. I guess her Grand Crusade supersedes pride.
Anita Hill’s testimony didn’t prove to be a game-changer as far as Thomas’ ascension to a spot on the nation’s highest court. The official minimization of sexual harassment claims would also prove to be an enormous benefit to Bret Kavanaugh in 2018.
(Joe Biden was a vigorous participant in the shoddy treatment given to Ms. Hill and thus became my tenth choice for the Democratic nomination in 2020.)
Ginni Thomas went a step further than to echo Tammy Wynette’s plea to “stand by your man.” She had the almighty gall to ask the woman her husband had sexually harassed for an apology. I suppose that a certain elevation from unpleasant facts is probably requisite given her fantasy-laden political allegiances. They might not rise to the level of extremist, but they certainly qualify as mighty questionable.
That doesn’t mean that the rest of us have to buy into them for a minute. Mrs. Thomas’ claim, that she never, never brings up a subject that might — in any way — influence a decision that might be pending before the court, ranks with Chris Christie’s not knowing anything about that bridge unpleasantness. I guess the couple sticks to discussing the weather and the pros and cons of flying a Learjet as opposed to a Gulfstream — with an obvious preference for wide-bodied planes.
Mrs. Thomas was called to testify before the Jan. 6 Committee to explain her adamant support for what has come to be known as the Big Lie. Although she told the committee that she didn’t have a shred of credible evidence to support her contention that the election was stolen, she sort of thought that maybe it probably was.
Ginni was, in fact, a Big Booster of the Big Lie. But, mind you, she never mentioned it to her husband, so he didn’t feel it was necessary to recuse himself from decisions involving the insurrection.
I think the one thing that really bothers me about Ginni Thomas and her ilk is how stupid they must think that the rest us are. Claiming that she never discusses political matters that impact her husband’s judicial decisions is like believing Anne Lindbergh never asked Charles how the trip went.
It doesn’t just strain credibility, it mashes it into the dirt. As a nation, we will always have to contend with people like Clarence and Virginia Thomas, who always view anything that smacks of social progress as a threat to their own smug high comfort level. And it isn’t any more complex than that.
It is easy to understand the bond that exists between the pair. She spins her wheels in conservative stasis and her husband’s judicial decisions exhibit a similar disdain for any legislation that might move the country in a forward direction. When progressive issues come before the court, he is opposed to every one of them. He has said “no” more times than Doris Day in her professional virgin heyday.
Instead of identifying with the pain and the plight of African Americans in America, he continually exhibits an aloof contempt. Given the negative impact of many of his decisions on all minorities, I often wonder what Clarence Thomas sees when he looks into a mirror.
Like I said, we should have listened to Anita Hill.