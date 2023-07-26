“What I do know is his candidacy is an embarrassment. Let’s not be distracted again by somebody’s vanity project.” – Jack Schlossberg
It seems that the Republican Party doesn’t have a monopoly on crackpots after all. Who would have thought, however, that the last name of a Democratic candidate to join the disreputable clique would be Kennedy?
Writing from the perspective of someone who lived through those years, it is difficult to overstate the feeling of hopefulness that John Kennedy brought to a nation that was reeling from racial strife and a disastrous foreign war. JFK was, by presidential standards, a young man and his youth particularly appealed to a country weary of the decisions of old men that had brought us to violent street protests and military body bags.
The young were always the ones who paid the ultimate price for political machinations by old men. JFK knew about the horrors of war, not because he had read about them in a dusty college library. He had lived them in the Pacific during the Second World War. His older brother was killed in 1944.
The sixties was undoubtedly a volatile time in our history; periods of significant social change (read progress) usually are. But the fights, whether it was against an unjust war or for civil rights, were good, honorable, and overdue.
A war half a world away was consuming American lives and treasure and no one could quite explain to us why we were there. Violent confrontations between the police and antiwar demonstrators were constantly in the headlines.
Five years after a Black woman named Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat in a city bus in Montgomery, Ala., the Justice Department, under the leadership of Attorney General Robert Kennedy, targeted Jim Crow bigotry that still flourished in the South. (Lyndon Johnson continued the fight against racial injustice after JFK’s death with the passage of The Great Society programs largely out of respect for Kennedy.)
The domestic bliss that Jack and Jackie seemed to exemplify was — how shall I put it — deceptive. John Kennedy’s compulsive womanizing was kept as secret as the nuclear codes at a time when such libidinous behavior would have meant the end of a political career, not to mention a disapproving glance from the local bishop.
But, if Jack Kennedy found an extracurricular playmate in Marilyn Monroe, our previous president cheated on his wife with a porn performer. Neither man’s conduct is admirable, but the comparison can still serve as a metaphor for the general direction the country has taken.
If my recollections of the Kennedy years are veiled in a kind of golden aura that has settled around that time for those of us who lived through it, all we have to do is look at the world today to understand why we need those memories to remind us of what America once was and can be again.
History may not recall the Kennedy administration as fondly as I do. After all, it is an historian’s duty to cut through the veils that provide comfort to those of us who often find ourselves wandering into the past.
A case could be made that the three years JFK was in the White House wasn’t enough time to begin a significant recovery from the tribulations wrought by the war in Vietnam. Kennedy showed the entire world his true mettle when he issued an ultimatum to Nikita Khrushchev about installing missiles in Cuba. The trademark Kennedy wit was on display when he told a luncheon audience in Paris that he knew most of them had only come to see Jackie.
It all ended on a sunny November afternoon in Dallas with images of terrified people sprawled on the ground and Mrs. Kennedy, in her pink suit, crawling out on the trunk of the limousine before being pushed back into a seat next to her dead husband by a Secret Service agent.
This has, admittedly, been a rather circuitous route to the intended subject of this column. My only excuse is that this country has enough problems without having to deal with another purveyor of whack job, racist conspiracy theories and more baseless anti-vax tirades. That’s the Republican playing field and America doesn’t need an entrant from another team.
Jack Schlossberg is Caroline Kennedy’s son and the person he was referring to in the above quote is his cousin, Robert Kennedy, Jr. It is beyond belief that any responsible person would jeopardize the reelection of President Biden, the presumed Democratic nominee for the presidency in 2024, and risk another four years of assaults on democracy from a man facing more legal entanglements than McDonald’s has franchises, but that seems to be Mr. Kennedy’s intention.
Mr. Schlossberg, an attorney, didn’t pull any punches. “President John F. Kennedy is my grandfather and his legacy is important. It’s about a lot more than Camelot and conspiracy theories. It’s about public service and courage. It’s about civil rights, the Cuban missile crisis and landing a man on the moon. If my cousin, Bobby Kennedy Jr., cared about any of them, he would support Joe Biden, too. Instead, he’s trading in on Camelot, celebrity, conspiracy theories, and conflict for personal gain and fame.
"Under Biden, we’ve added 13 million jobs. Unemployment is at its lowest in 60 years. Biden passed the largest investment in infrastructure since The New Deal. And the largest investment in green energy ever. He’s appointed more federal judges than any president since my grandfather. He ended our longest war. He ended the COVID pandemic. And he ended Donald Trump.”
It looks like there is a bright political future for a member of the Kennedy family after all and it sure isn’t going to be Cousin Bobby.