I suppose I should feel a certain amount of guilt for castigating West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin in my column last week. Strains of the old Connie Francis song, "Who's Sorry Now?" should be running through my mind.
I don't and it isn't.
If there is any regret on my part, it was my failure to note that not one single Republican voted (or assumedly will vote) for a bill that would have an enormously beneficial impact on working-class people in the United States.
For whatever reason, a newfound sense of common good intruded into "centrist" senator Manchin's privileged world. His multi-millionaire status is particularly grating because he hails from a state where poverty is a way of life for most of its citizens. But good ol' Joe did an about-face on his steadfast and longstanding opposition to President Biden's sweeping proposals to address the problems of climate change, health care, and tax reform in the United States.
Much of the credit for Manchin's turnaround was lavished upon Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. I think it is fair to say that if anyone needed a little praise heaped on his doorstep, it is Schumer. The New York senator has been regularly outmaneuvered by the wily old fox from Kentucky.
The fact that Democrats control both houses of Congress and the White House had frequently summoned up memories of the days when Senate Majority Leader Lyndon Johnson got things done come hell or high water. Of course, LBJ didn't have to deal with a political party so intransigent and steeped in its own self-interest that it would never allow anyone hailing from across the aisle to look good no matter what the cost to the people in America might ultimately be.
Last rites had been given to what would have been the president's signature achievement. Instead, it rose like the mythical Phoenix from the ashes.
We may never know what carrot Schumer dangled in front of the West Virginia warhorse, who likes to believe he is the "go-to" guy in his state. Just exactly who gets to go to ol' Joe is also a mystery. It certainly isn't a majority of the citizens in a state that has remained firmly fixed near the top of the most poverty-ridden in the nation.
I suppose it doesn't really matter all that much as long as the $740 billion package passes in the Senate.
The passage remains in jeopardy, however. No one seems quite sure as to how Arizona's fledgling senator, Krysten Sinema, might decide to vote. (I should admit here that I have an irrational dislike of people who spell their names in cutesy ways.) It might be said that Manchin is politically savvy enough to know exactly what he is doing. It could also be speculated that, beyond a propensity for getting her name mentioned, Sinema does not.
The Republican response was to keep repeating the word "recession" like a ghost saying "boo" to kids in a haunted house. The prospect of a genuine recession, however, might be lessened by the fact that at least two of the entities targeted for … shall we say a more generous contribution to the public coffers, Wall Street and corporate America, are both doing just fine despite the troubled times.
The Republicans got even, at least in their own Romper Room minds, by holding up a bill intended to aid military veterans suffering from burn-pit exposure. I hope Elise Stefanik's supporters in New York are paying attention.
Manchin's defection certainly put a sour taste in Mitch McConnell's mint julep. The possibility that a bill might pass that would not only significantly address three of the most pressing problems facing the nation but potentially cost disgustingly affluent elites, multinational corporations, and private equity firms a great deal of money really ramped up the blue in the senator from the Blue Grass State.
Mr. McConnell was huffing about the cost of the proposal on working-class Americans. Evoking conveniently timed anxiety for the travails of working people is high up in the GOP playbook when something threatens their real concerns -- deep pockets and bottom lines.
One of the provisions of the bill gives Medicare the ability to negotiate drug prices. That facet alone makes the bill a windfall for the American people. Wouldn't it be great if the pharmaceutical industry had to cut back on the glut of television commercials for products to combat everything from bad skin to constipation that we have to suffer through every 15 minutes?
More good news:
In these troubled times, we have to grab hold of good news like shipwrecked sailors clinging to bits of debris. The trial to determine the amount of recompense that sewer rat Alex Jones must pay to the bereaved parents whose children were murdered in the Sandy Hook School shootings in Newton, Conn. in 2012 began in Austin, Texas.
Jones's Infowars website encouraged its nut-cake conspiracy buffs to besiege and torment the dead children's parents with concocted stories about the mass shootings being staged by gun control advocates. A lawyer described the twisted plot as "the most despicable and vile campaign of defamation and slander in American history." Employees at Infowars reportedly laughed at pleas to stop pedaling the lies.
The rotund Mr. Jones is now hiding his considerable bulk behind the free speech clause of the Constitution and his First Amendment right to harass and vilify people who have already been put through hell.
The parents who brought the suit against Jones said that their intention to exact damages is also founded on a determination to alert the public about the harm done to innocent people by viral lies, whether they are "bogus theories denying mass shootings or false claims of a stolen 2020 election."
In what was considered a major blow, the judge refused to grant a defense motion to cover windows in the courtroom because, the lawyer stated, any extended exposure to sunlight would irreparably harm Jones or anyone who worked for him.
Calling Alex Jones a sewer rat is an insult to rats.