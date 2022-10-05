FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference at the Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center, Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, in Largo, Fla. DeSantis was updating residents of the path of Hurricane Ian. Biden is headed to hurricane-ravaged Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and joining him will be DeSantis and Sen. Rick Scott, according to the White House and Scott's spokesman.