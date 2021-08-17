Nothing should instill fear in the hearts of parents more than the prospect of politics dictating what is taught in the nation’s schools. I should probably state more accurately the fear of the prospect of politics having an even greater influence in the classroom.
After all, this is America, where you can’t get away from the insidious presence of self-serving political agendas anywhere.
If our previous president taught the Republican Party anything, he made it clear that all the window dressing that the GOP used to camouflage its devotion to the best interests of corporations and the wealthy — the “family values” malarkey, the faux outrage over perceived infractions on religious freedom — wasn’t really necessary anymore. Why bother pretending that the crusade to enact more tax cuts was anything but another bonanza for the rich?
I am sure that most GOP lawmakers had the same personal revulsion to our 45th president’s crudeness and corruption as the rest of the nation did, but they could use those traits to their advantage and, at the same time, allow themselves enough distance to occasionally cluck their tongues in disapproval. Not too loudly, mind you. There was still that base to reckon with; all those disappointed people waiting for the triumphant reinstatement that never came.
One of the most conspicuous dispensers of the past president’s disdain for truth and consequences is Florida's Republican governor, Ron DeSantis. In his zeal to shamelessly pander to the fans of the tenant at Mar-a-Lago, he has overseen the passage of a bill in the state that is intended to minimize the perceived damage done to the conservative philosophy in state schools.
The notion of being unjustly persecuted, whether it emanates from teachers or the media, is as integral a part of the conservative mindset as the startling lack of concern for other people. "Me" is the only pronoun it recognizes.
Science and history have been particularly singled out for assault. The former is largely targeted for discreditation and the latter for embellishment. Scientific data has been very inconvenient (to use Al Gore’s very apt word) to the standard GOP position that climate change is either a bogus con or a natural occurrence that has nothing to do with man’s relentless pumping of toxins into the atmosphere.
The real rub, of course, is the financial burden it places on industries to move away from a dependence upon fossil fuels towards more environmentally responsible sources of energy. Comfortable old men in propaganda mills funded by the likes of the Koch brothers still churn out discredited theories that completely ignore the fact that the catastrophes that scientists have been warning about as a natural consequence of global warming are all coming to pass.
Members of today’s Republican Party flourish on illusions that they pass off as patriotism. They tear up before the first verse of “God Bless America” is over and then tune in nightly to listen to a rabble rouser on Fox News call the chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff a “pig,” while another makes snide remarks characterizing the four police officers who testified before a congressional hearing on the Jan. 6 insurrection as great actors.
Now the GOP is trying to undermine this country’s shameful history as far as race relations are concerned by leveling scorn on an aspect of education that has been labeled as critical race theory.
As I understand it, the framework for critical race theory grew out of dissatisfaction on the part of legal scholars with the limitations of the civil rights movement in the 1970s. It was their contention that racism in America was not confined strictly to individual actions, but had become an integral part of the legal system to the extent that decisions emanating from the nation’s courts routinely and adversely affected minorities.
Opponents of critical race theory predictably hop aboard their high horses and brand it as divisive. They'd say history teachers should be required to pass out rose-colored glasses to students before broaching the subject of race in this nation.
Don’t mention the fact that the Constitution originally counted African Americans as three-fifths of a human being. Don’t mention that 750,000 people died during the Civil War to rid this nation of slavery. Pretend Wounded Knee, the Trail of Tears, and rampaging white mobs in the Tulsa Race Massacre never happened, or that Emmett Till, Breonna Taylor, or George Floyd ever drew a breath of life.
And, above all, don’t mention the fact that those who ignore history are condemned to repeat it. These rosy revisionists are the same people, it should be noted, who supported the most socially divisive administration in American history.
How far can we be on the road to oblivion when one of the nation’s two major political parties subsists on pretense, unable to face the truth about this country’s past, much less learn from it?
Hypocrisy comes in handy, but it is sometimes difficult to maintain because you have to keep reminding yourself that your allegiance is to something you don’t really believe is true. Distorting the truth — at least in their minds — is legitimized by calling it divisive. But, robbing the Black man of his heritage to suppress our longstanding history of white bigotry is just racism in another guise.
Priscilla Ocen, a professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, told Time magazine last year. “Our government at the moment is essentially afraid of addressing our history of inequality and if we can’t address it, then we can’t change it.”