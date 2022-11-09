“I’ve got news for President Biden, (following the Nov. elections) we will have Pro-Life majorities in the House and Senate and we’ll be taking the cause of the right to life to every statehouse in America!”
So tweeted Mike Pence, former lapdog extraordinaire to our morally bereft and legally besieged ex-president. This is the guy who wouldn’t eat a meal in public without his wife kowtowing to a man credibly accused of rape.
Mr. Pence, it seems, still harbors fantasies of occupying the Oval Office himself and restoring the Victorian values that the country has been woefully lacking in for so long.
It should be said, however, that Mr. Pence finally found his … shall we say courage and refused his master’s command to nullify the results of the 2020 election. In his refusal, he incurred the wrath of a considerable number of people who think America functions as a democracy only if they always get everything they want.
In an instance for which the glass houses expression was first coined, our past president called the election corrupt.
To be fair, central casting at MGM couldn’t have come up with a more perfect example of boring Republican self-righteous stolidness than Mike Pence. His further political ascension might be of some concern to those of us who would like to see anyone from the previous administration follow Steve Bannon into the slammer. But I am afraid that a man who generates all the excitement of a knitting competition is fated to be merely a listener to “Hail to the Chief.” Never the subject.
Pence’s twitter brought a typically fiery response from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York Congresswoman whose propensity for high volume self-promotion sometimes seems similar to that of Marjorie Taylor Greene, an awful thing to say about anyone. Neither woman does their cause much good.
In another nod to fairness (and who would have thought I would come up with two nods when the subject is Mike Pence?), our former vice president’s stance about the issue of abortion is probably based more on personal conviction than it is on political opportunism. That certainly separates him for a majority of the GOP hierarchy. It doesn’t make him any more appealing as a candidate, but it is evidence that there are a few politicians who genuinely feel that they have some God-bestowed right to interfere with one of the most personal decisions any woman could be faced with making.
Mike Pence, like a lot of conservatives, lives in another era and the ironical aspect is that the America he wants to hearken back to probably never really existed in the first place. The abortion issue, for example, isn’t going away simply because somebody passes a law somewhere. To soothe their wounded sensibilities, most of which are grounded in religious beliefs and have no place whatsoever in the political arena, people like Pence are perfectly willing to condemn women to risky — and sometimes life-threatening — back alley procedures.
Pence isn’t pedaling right wing extremism. He is a promoter of conservative fantasies. Sincerity doesn’t make them true or less potentially dangerous.
I don’t think Vermont is in too much danger of falling victim to the right wing extremism that has gained so much traction in other parts of the country. We aren’t swayed by people who participated in a violent attempt to overthrow the government of the United States on Jan. 6 trying to deflect their own culpability by claiming now that they didn’t go into the Capitol Building, as if that exonerates them from any responsibility for the death and destruction.
It sounds like Bill Clinton’s dodge that he “didn’t inhale.”
I have just finished reading a biography of Ernest Lehman. Mr. Lehman wrote the screenplays for some of Hollywood’s most admired films, including “West Side Story,” “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?,” and “Sweet Smell of Success.” He wrote “North by Northwest” and “Family Plot” for Alfred Hitchcock.
Lehman also adapted Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” for the screen. The enormous popularity of the movie made him a wealthy man and millions of film lovers still name it among their favorite of all-time.
I suppose that there is nothing inherently wrong with imagining the world is a better place than it really is. More people go to the movies to be entertained than enlightened. But the time period in which this sugary story is set struck some people as a distortion of history that bordered on offensive, even with its soft-pedaled nods to Nazi villainousness.
If ever there was a paean to the conservative mindset, it is “The Sound of Music.” After the magnificent aerial sequence that opens the film, with its breathtaking vistas of pristine lakes and alpine meadows, the movie follows its star, Julie Andrews, downhill. A title informs us that we are in “Saltsburg, Austria in the Last Golden Days of the Thirties.”
The filmmakers opted to exclude the parenthetical facts that the Great Depression was ravaging the lives of millions of people, fascism was rising in Germany and Italy, Hitler was assimilating absolute power, and the Nazis were gearing up for the Holocaust.
That kind of puts a tarnish on the word “golden.”
The unremittingly sunny aspect of the film was especially troublesome to Henry Bamberger, Mr. Lehman’s business manager, and his wife, who had fled their homeland in Europe to escape Jewish persecution. Margot Bamberger lived into her nineties. Shortly before she passed away in January of 2016, she opened her eyes and there was a Trump rally being broadcast on the television in her bedroom.
“This is how it begins,” she said.