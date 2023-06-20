I had a nightmare. In it, I had a headache and made my way, half awake, to the bathroom. When I opened up the medicine cabinet to reach for the aspirin bottle, there was a strange man with a really creepy grin staring at me.
It turned out that it was just a bad reaction to a Mr. Pillowhead commercial on television. God, give me Dracula or Ted Cruz any day.
As long as I am on the subject of nightmares (clever segue), I watched a segment of the News Hour after the latest Trump indictments in which a group of Iowa Republicans, seated at a round table, were discussing the state’s political climate with an interviewer from PBS. (The inherent symbolism of the round table, summoning up images of King Arthur and noble knights, dissipated very quickly with this bunch.)
They all looked like ordinary, middle-class Americans, not the ones who depend on Republican devotion to the rich to underwrite a new Lexus every year. None of them sported Halloween costumes like the insurrectionists on Jan. 6, although one of them had a shirt on that looked as if it was made from a flag. At one time, that might just have been dismissed as bad taste. Today, unfortunately, it generally is evidence of bad judgment.
They all spoke in complete sentences and, never once, did any of them start ranting about Jewish space lasers or pedophilic pizza restaurants. Sadly enough, neither did any of them veer from the delusionary fodder that Fox News feeds the public every night to keep the MAGA fires burning brightly. Not once.
Remember Kellyanne Conway’s contention that there is such a thing as “alternate facts.” That might be true in the alternate universe where Ms. Conway could serve as a tourist guide. It wouldn’t be such a scary phenomenon if it was confined to the closed minds of accomplished liars like her. But, the existence of another plane of concocted reality that ordinary, seemingly sincere people function upon was the primary takeaway of that segment of the News Hour.
There was a general agreement on most of the subjects brought up by the interviewer. Everyone shared a simmering contempt for the Justice Department and any three-letter agency that they associated with the hated federal government: the FBI, the IRS, the CIA, the CDC, the EPA, the FDA. You name it. If you can abbreviate it, they hate it.
It makes you kind of wonder why the guy is wearing a flag shirt unless he has a particular liking for red, white, and blue. It symbolizes everything he denigrates and distrusts.
No one honestly believes that any federal agencies are infallible or that they haven’t experienced scandal and corruption. Try to imagine, however, a nation without them.
Who, Mr. Flag Shirt, will you run to when the wolf turns on you? If you think a pack let loose from Trumpworld won’t, you really are delusionary.
When the interviewer asked who thought Hillary Clinton should have faced jail time after the nefarious email scandal, hands all shot up as if they were asked who enjoyed “The Sound of Music.”
I sensed a real hesitancy to commit when the same question was posed about Donald Trump and his bounty of purloined boxes. One woman discreetly implied that she was getting a little weary of Trump’s antics. It reminded me of a Johnstown Flood survivor saying that she was a little tired of water.
Take a cold, hard look at the Clinton vs. Trump scandals. There is no question that Mrs. Clinton should not have used a private server to transfer potentially sensitive information during her tenure as secretary of state. It might even be reasonably concluded that it cost her the presidency after FBI Director James Comey announced that he had directed an investigation into the matter shortly before the election.
(We should never forget Mr. Comey’s invaluable contribution to the formulation of the Trump years, even if it seems to be overlooked by the FBI haters who are so enamored of the former president on that News Hour segment. Ah, the advantages of selective memories.)
There is also no question that Trump should not have absconded to Florida with a virtual treasure trove of top secret and confidential documents. Even he admits as much on a tape. The existence of the documents at Trump’s estate is memorialized in numerous photographs of the papers carelessly strewn all over that obscene monstrosity of a house.
The Republicans played Hillary Clinton’s carelessness to the hilt, but there were few outright accusations from GOP warriors that Mrs. Clinton ever intended to personally benefit from the emails. Mr. Trump, however, didn’t take all that material to fill up empty space in the old homeplace. I shudder to think what he intended to do with it. Everyone should.
The real issue, however, is not so much the commitment of the act as it is with behavior after the fact. Mrs. Clinton, like Mike Pence and Joe Biden, did not lie to authorities. Donald Trump did, with the same smug assurance that he would get away with the lies simply because he always had gotten away with them.
Those ordinary people sitting around that table can see very clearly the photographs of the boxes and hear the denials from the man they have chosen to place above the integrity of all of the storied institutions that have tried to dispense justice fairly and equitably down through the centuries since the nation’s founding.
They still can sit there and convince themselves that Trump is the wronged victim of a corrupt system.
If we make it to the other side of this Twilight Zone period, the single most valuable lesson we should have learned is the limitless ability of people to totally delude themselves if cold, hard facts conflict with what they want to believe. The ultimate cost to the country be damned.
The irony is that they are usually the ones flying the flags and wearing the shirts.