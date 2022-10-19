Those of us — how does the saying go? — of a certain age may fondly remember Stanley Kramer’s gargantuan comedy, “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.” First released in theaters in 1963, it featured a cast comprised of some of the funniest people who ever made us forget our troubles for a few hours and laugh out loud: Sid Caesar, Jimmy Durante, Arnold Stang, Jim Backus, Milton Berle, Jonathan Winters, Jack Benny, Mickey Rooney, Buddy Hackett, Paul Ford, Buster Keaton, Zasu Pitts, Don Knotts, Phil Silvers, Jesse White, and even The Three Stooges. Ethel Merman was the mother-in-law from hell.
Social issues, whether he was dealing with race relations (“The Defiant Ones”), nuclear Armageddon (“On the Beach”), religious zealotry (“Inherit the Wind”) or Nazi culpability (“Judgment at Nuremberg”), were almost always apparent in Kramer’s films. The serious theme underlying all the madness in “Mad World” is greed. Unleashed greed.
There is little doubt that we still live in a mad world. I suppose that we always will to some degree. I just wish that the extent to which we are living with madness today wasn’t so damn extensive. The difference between the characters in the film and the characters we have to contend with today is that they are not funny at all. Scary would probably be more apt a description.
I can’t tell you how much I envy Marjorie Taylor Greene’s husband. He can just divorce her. The rest of the country should be so lucky.
Greene has been showing up at some of the love fests that are a vital component in our former president’s limitless need for attention. It has been speculated that she might be angling for a spot on the ticket in 2024.
That would put her in contention with the maniacally ambitious New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik. Remember when Elise was posing as a centrist before she checked into the alternate MAGA universe? It says something disturbing about that particular faction of the GOP when Stefanik would actually be preferable to Greene and a resurrected Michelle Bachman would surely be preferable to Stefanik.
The most satisfactory resolution would be justice finally catching up with our former president and his being unavailable to do much of anything for 20 years or more. (I can dream.)
Greene certainly has her mentor’s gift for making epically uninformed statements. She has his knack for contorting any factual information that conflicts with her backwoods, bone-headed notions into something she can peddle to her audience.
You can use a sledgehammer to make a piece in a jigsaw puzzle fit into the wrong place, but it still won’t look right.
Wind and solar power don’t generate enough electricity to power a home and she doesn’t want to go to bed “when the sun sets.” She thinks fake meat is grown in “peach tree” dishes. Then there was the apparent confusion between a Spanish soup and Nazi secret police. (I’m not making any of this stuff up.)
She recently got a crowd at a MAGA rally fired up by claiming that Democrats were killing Republicans. We’ll see how she squirms out of responsibility when someone in this haven for the unhinged takes up an automatic rifle and decides to get even.
This is a free country. It allows for hate-mongers to pass themselves off as defenders of the Constitution. It allows for anyone to aspire to high office. It means someone as abysmally unqualified as Greene is able to hold a seat in the United States House of Representatives.
Much has been made lately about Herschel Walker, a former football player, who seems to have captured a place in the hearts of Georgia residents similar to the one that Mother Teresa held among the poor in Calcutta.
Walker may have been dynamite on the playing field, but he is an embarrassing fizzle as a candidate for the United States Senate. The most obvious question that might be asked is not whether Walker believes he is qualified, but what kind of cynical political promoter prompted him to run in the first place. He was, of course, supposed to win solely on his celebrity status and then Senator Walker would be ceded over to right wing manipulation. It’s an old story.
A fond farewell: Loretta Lynn died on Oct. 4 at the age of 90. If other branches of the entertainment industry can boast of their Golden Ages, certainly Lynn was part of country music’s most glorious era. With the exception of Dolly Parton, they are all gone now.
I loved country music when it was reflective of the values and traditions that marked American spirit, grit, and determination. You only had to hear one line of the song’s lyric to know that you were listening to Loretta, Patsy Cline, Kitty Wells, Merle Haggard, Johnny Cash, George Jones, or Tammy Wynette.
Ms. Lynn was also a prolific songwriter. Her autobiographical “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” which drew upon her hardscrabble early life, stands with “Crazy,” “I Walk the Line,” “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” and “Coat of Many Colors” as one of the greatest country songs ever written. Loretta’s “Blue Kentucky Girl” isn’t far behind.
It is a long, long journey from a small Kentucky town to being honored at the Kennedy Center in Washington. Throughout her life, she remained testimony to the fact that some of the most accomplished people in out nation’s history come from places with names like Butcher Hollow.