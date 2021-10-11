FILE- In this Oct. 3, 2019 file photo, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham listens as President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Grisham, the former White House press secretary and chief of staff to former first lady Melania Trump, is out with a new book next week that paints a deeply unflattering picture of the former president. She describes him as a man with a “terrifying” temper who ogled a young aide and tried to impress dictators.