The storied British passenger liner Lusitania was off the coast of southern Ireland on May 7, 1915. She was destined for Liverpool where the ship was scheduled to dock later that day. It was to have been her 202nd trans-Atlantic crossing. She carried 1,266 passengers and 696 crewmembers.
The Lucy, as she was affectionately known, was one of the fastest ships in the world, although for economic reasons her No. 4 boiler had been shut down, reducing maximum speed from over 25 down to 21 knots. Speed was one of the reasons it was believed that there was little risk from German submarine activity around the British Isles.
Shortly after lunchtime, the white froth from a single torpedo was spotted heading toward the giant liner. It detonated on the starboard side just below the wheelhouse.
For many years, it was believed that the U-20 fired a second torpedo, despite Commander Walther Schweiger’s notation in his log that he couldn’t bring himself to fire again at “the mass of humanity trying to save itself.” It is now theorized that the impact from the torpedo caused coal dust in the nearly empty fuel bunkers to become airborne, and it subsequently ignited causing a more devastating — and fatal — explosion.
The Lusitania literally sailed under the water. She was gone in 18 minutes. Only six of her 48 lifeboats had been successfully launched. Her highly touted electric elevators became tombs for the people unfortunate enough to be in them. One thousand, one hundred and ninety-eight people died, including 94 children.
One hundred and twenty-eight of them were Americans.
I have read that President Woodrow Wilson excused himself from the room after being told of the Lusitania tragedy to regain his composure. Wilson was a staunch isolationist who wanted nothing to do with any American involvement in what he considered was a European conflict. It is very likely that the president’s emotional reaction to the news was as much because of his fear that the country would inexorably be drawn into the war, as it was to the shock of the Americans casualties.
The Germans were jubilant. Schweiger was greeted with a hero’s welcome when he returned home. (He would die only two years later when a British Q-Ship, HMS Stonecrop, sank his submarine.) The Lucy, they maintained — perhaps rightfully — was fair game. The German government had placed notices in American newspapers that warned travelers on trans-Atlantic liners that a state of war existed between England and Germany. They sailed at their own peril.
If she was carrying war munitions to Great Britain, the sinking was both justified and justifiable. In the intervening decades, the British government has expended a great deal of time and energy into bolstering its claim that there was no war contraband aboard the passenger liner.
The rapidly deteriorating hull lies in 315 feet of water, 11 miles off Ireland’s Old Head of Kinsale. Described as looking like “a battlefield after the battle,” the Lusitania wreck, shrouded in fishing nets, has been ravaged by underwater explosions that hasten natural deterioration caused by the elements.
It is in far worse condition than the remains of the Titanic that sank three years earlier and rests at a depth (a frigid 12,500 feet) slightly more conducive to preservation. But then, there was nothing aboard the Titanic that could be worrisome to any government.
As if the indignity of rusting away on the seabed wasn’t bad enough, the remains of the Lusitania were bought for $1 by a venture capitalist based in Santa Fe, N.M., in 1982. Greg Bemis claimed, after a 2008 dive to the wreck, that his team had found .303 Remington cartridges in a previously unexplored section of the ship. In addition to refuting the British claim, it also gave rise to speculation as to what might have instigated the devastating second explosion that caused the ship to founder.
Was it coal dust or was it ammunition detonating?
The loss of one of the nation’s two most prestigious liners was not entirely bad news to First Lord of the Admiralty Winston Churchill. He hoped that the deaths of 128 American men, women and children would cause enough of a public outcry in the U.S. to force Wilson into entering the war. It has always seemed odd that ships that had been ordered to escort the Lucy after she entered sub-infested water around Ireland were withdrawn at the last moment.
Former President Theodore Roosevelt, perhaps remembering his triumph at San Juan Hill, hollered for blood.
Wilson wouldn’t be persuaded. He demanded reparations for the victims and a promise from the German government to end unrestricted submarine warfare. The U.S. remained out of what was then optimistically called the War to End All Wars for another two years.
Churchill’s career would have suffered the same fate as the Cunard liner had it been proven in 1915 that the British were transporting war material aboard passenger ships. It could well be out of deference to the man who went on to lead the nation during the Second World War that England has still failed to conclusively acknowledge that the Lusitania was carrying arms and was thus a legitimate target for German submarines.
Was Wilson right in vowing to keep this nation out of the conflict or was Churchill right by trying to end it by drawing another powerful ally into the fight any way he could? It’s a question that still haunts the pages of history.
The War to End All Wars didn’t. Twenty years later, Americans fought in another world war. Then there was Korea and Vietnam and Iraq, and now Afghanistan.
Forgive the cynicism from someone nearing his three-quarter-century mark, but what difference does who was right ever make? We never learn from it anyway.