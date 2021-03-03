BENNINGTON — Taking care of my mom these last few years has been a challenge, despite the rewards of keeping her at home. The pandemic has brought about further demands that have tested me in ways I never imagined.
Caring for an elderly parent who suffers from dementia is heartbreaking. While I don’t dwell on it, there has been a lot of sacrifice. But my mom is special and she sacrificed a lot to raise me and make me the person I am today.
It didn’t even occur to me that I might be one of the first eligible to be vaccinated. A caregiver told me about vaccinations for health care workers or home health aides being scheduled in Bennington at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center. It turned out that they were vaccinating health care workers in the immediate region, including Northwestern Massachusetts and Eastern New York, directly along the Vermont border. Living in North Adams and Williamstown, I was eligible and made my appointment.
I have never been tested for COVID, and in a column I penned around the holidays I said I didn’t want to take a test from someone who truly needs it if I wasn’t experiencing symptoms.
But if I was eligible for vaccination and I would be keeping my mom safe, I had to get the shot.
While I might have not felt worthy, I was vaccinated with the first dose of the Moderna vaccine and I have an appointment scheduled to receive my second dose. The ability to ultimately protect myself and our caregivers so we can take better care of my mom and protect her was of utmost importance in my mind. In addition to being a caregiver to my mom, I am also an adjunct professor and journalist. While I am not a frontline worker like a health care provider or hospital worker, being eligible to have the vaccine is nothing short of a gift.
I was anxious about getting the vaccine as I felt a bit like a guinea pig. Health care workers giving the vaccination were very friendly. During the 15 or so minutes I waited before I left the clinic, I could feel the usual anxiety symptoms starting to wash over me. I tried to rationalize the feelings, and talked to others who received the vaccine.
‘Making history’
“You’re making history!” said one of the nurses after she slapped a Band-Aid on me.
I smiled and felt great patriotism. I hadn’t actually had the time to think about that aspect of it.
Since my vaccination, I have had occasion to go to three more clinics to do some visual reporting for both The Berkshire Eagle and Bennington Banner. To see the ease in which the clinics are organized, and people are served is remarkable. To not only be documenting history but to be a part of it leaves me humbled.
Many of the elderly being vaccinated right now were, as children, a part of the polio vaccination program, which was rolled out in the schools in an assembly-line fashion. Health care workers I spoke to at the clinic in Vermont said they tried to make older folks more comfortable as they considered the trauma of experiencing yet another vaccination. But most took it in stride and seemed to be relieved that they were on track to being protected, many of whom were veterans of receiving vaccinations.
“Wow, look at your large polio vaccination scar,” I heard one nurse exclaim during a vaccination of an elderly patient.
We have come a long way in vaccine development. That is the other reason why I felt taking this vaccination is safe. I believe in science and I have faith in the system.
If you are an anti-vaccination proponent, I have one thing to say to you: Don’t get the vaccine, and do not try to prevent access to those who wish to get it.
The vaccine rollout is far behind where it should be. I blame the incompetence of the past presidential administration for that. But I also see that on the ground, workers are doing their best with what they have, and the present administration is dealing with the ineptitude of the past administration as gracefully as possible.
The most vulnerable, like our elderly, should be protected. Front-line workers who are keeping us fed and the supply chains going should be moved up to the front of the line, and while they are part of group three in Phase Two, they are going to have to wait to be vaccinated until the spring.
As for my mom, I am planning on getting her vaccinated. However, she has been recovering from an illness. When she is stronger, I will make an appointment for her.
In the meantime, I will continue to wear a mask to protect others. I am also wary of the mutated strains of the coronavirus. I know we are not out of the woods yet. But there is hope, and our vaccination clinics are slowly delivering hope, one shot at a time.