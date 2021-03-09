Imagine you are a survivor of rape, or a tragic vehicle accident, or a wartime bomb attack. Now imagine you’re a school student, required to replay that trauma with your classmates as part of the school curriculum.
Something similar has happened at least twice in Bennington schools. The most recent occurrence was just last month: Students at Mount Anthony Union High School received handouts for “immigration role-play” and “fighting terrorism” (the latter copyrighted 2004 by the Close Up Foundation). For the first assignment students are instructed to “Role-play an interview of an illegal alien by a U. S. immigration official,” with behavioral suggestions for the “illegal aliens,” the governmental officials, and those watching. The second handout, headed “Immigration,” is a series of nine questions to which the students are asked to agree or disagree. Their comments why or why not can go on the back, “where no one can see them.”
There is so much wrong with this assignment, I don’t have room here to comment on them all. But suppose you’re a person of color who is a child of immigrants, and you are subjected to this as part of your coursework in school. Suppose, for one horrible moment, you are one of the children who was put in a cage at the Southern border, separated from your parents, perhaps never to see them again, and you find yourself years later in a school that uses this curriculum. What would your response be?
A recent USA Today article, “Mock slave auctions, racist lessons: How US history class often traumatizes, dehumanizes Black students,” opens with, “On the first day of Black History Month 2021, a group of Wisconsin teachers gave sixth grade students an assignment asking them how they would ‘punish’ a slave.” In 2019 a New York teacher held a “mock auction” in which white students bid on Black students. The horrific examples go on.
Why are Bennington schools using such thoughtless “curriculum violence”? There are so many good resources to choose among — including the Southern Poverty Law Center’s “Teaching Tolerance,” and a new textbook called “Black History 365” — there is no excuse for our, or any, students to be exposed to such trauma-inducing lessons. Teachers, principals, and superintendents need to work together to 1) modernize the curricula, and 2) find and use curricula that don’t traumatize or “dehumanize” students. They need to start yesterday.
Well, it turns out they did. Shortly after I wrote the above paragraph, I received word that some changes are in the works. As soon as news of the assignment hit social media, people started calling and emailing school officials, the equity director, and the curriculum coordinator. As a result, there will be a moratorium on role playing classwork, and that assignment will no longer be used. An organization to be approved by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) will provide an equity audit on school curricula, and professional development by a similarly-approved group is now in process.
It’s a start, and thank goodness. Thank goodness that members of the Bennington community immediately rose to the occasion and expressed their dismay and outrage in calls and emails to the school officials and the teacher. So kudos to the school folks for the so-far immediate response.
At the same time, though, no one has apologized to the students, which makes me wonder if anyone has apologized to the parents. Are these changes written down? Will they become policy, and when? Is the school board responsible for ensuring the changes remain in place, or should another body do that? Who will hold them accountable?
Because they must be kept accountable. Curriculum violence is aptly named. Just as I can’t watch TV shows or movies, or read about rape because I am a rape survivor and such things trigger a PTSD-like response, BIPOC students of any age subjected to ‘lessons’ that require them to bid on another, or undergo interrogation have centuries of generational memories that re-traumatize them. If even just one student is dehumanized in this way, they all are. We cannot let that happen again in our schools, and the right accountability body must be found.
That someone would think such lessons are appropriate is astonishing. It also says to me there is ongoing systemic racism that needs to be addressed. Perhaps people aren’t aware of their own biases — most people aren’t, and I hope that’s the case here — but it must be present for this to have happened.
I suggest, therefore, that the Bennington-Rutland NAACP oversee this process that has started. They have resources and training that will eventually eliminate curriculum violence and make our community schools safe again.
Imagine: Schools where our children don’t need to fear assignments that make them “other than,” that don’t traumatize them. That’s the environment they need and deserve.