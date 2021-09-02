Dear Readers,
On Tuesday, you will notice some small, temporary, changes to the Bennington Banner.
We have elected to partner with our former sister paper, The Berkshire Eagle, and undergo a new printing press installation. This is a major undertaking and one that will significantly improve the quality of our newspapers going forward.
The entire project will take approximately eight weeks to complete if all goes according to plan. During this time, you will see some small changes to the paper, as we will have to print on a much smaller press during the downtime.
Our papers will have a few less color pages, so some things that used to run in color may appear in black and white. Additionally, our weekend papers may have some different page configurations.
We want to keep you informed and ask for your patience during this time. Once completed, your newspaper going forward will have color on every page, plus significantly improved printing images that will have photos and artwork looking their absolute best.
We promise the temporary color and page issues will be worth their while once the new press is up and running. This move ensures our commitment to a long and robust printed newspaper product and we hope you enjoy the outcome.
— Jordan Brechenser, Publisher