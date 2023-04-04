We like it when someone, often an athlete, “makes it look easy.” Tom Brady in the last seconds of a game throwing a long touchdown pass to win the game. Caitlan Clarke sinking three pointer jump shots, or Willie Mays running almost as far as centerfield will allow him, and, with his back to the ball, basket catches it effortlessly. We might imagine Maya Angelou dash off a brilliant poem and Hopper and Rothko paint instant masterpieces in an afternoon. None of these feats were truly effortless, of course. They took amazing skill, years of practice, determination, and a bit of luck.
Most of life isn’t easy. Most things worth doing are hard and require perseverance, knowledge, skill, and a bit of luck. It is easy sitting in the stands or home in a comfortable chair imagining that we could have made that shot, caught that ball, or hit that monstrous home run. Other people’s jobs can look easy from the outside. We all have friends who are convinced that they could be a better president than the president, regardless of who the president is. They could be better governors, mayors, CEOs of large companies, owners of multi-billion conglomerates, or managers of the Red Sox.
Go to any local town meeting and you can hear one citizen telling another that she/he could run the town better than the Town Manager or Select Board. The truth though is that we live in a complicated world. Laws, rules, and regulations, not to mention financial limitations make running any business, large or small challenging.
Take the fledgling Benn Hi project for instance. The Beaux Arts building was completed 110 years ago. The middle school vacated the building 19 years ago. It has been empty and deteriorating ever since. There has been talk for many years about “doing something with the old school.” There are folks who fervently hoped that someone with deep pockets would swoop in, renovate it and, in the process, magically create hundreds of well-paying jobs. Numerous potential owners have looked at it, studied it, done financial calculations, etc., and decided their idea for the building wasn’t financially viable. Christopher Gilbert did buy the building in 2020 and began doing some restoration. But evidently, it proved too onerous and expensive. Waiting for a wealthy entrepreneur to arrive writing a series of big checks to solve all our problems is wishful dreaming. Edward Everett and Henry Putnam are long gone and not coming back to town.
After a great deal of study, the Town Parents decided to accept a deal that would trade the current Senior Center for Benn Hi. They then found an owner. But that not-for-profit organization had to drop out. Hale Resources then stepped in with an idea to create 37 housing units while the town of Bennington would move the Senior Center to the former high school, as well as recreation opportunities for locals. Recently a Child Care Center has been added to the mix.
Now, this is where it gets really complicated. All of those ideas are expensive. Very expensive. There will be private dollars in the mix but in order for it to work there must also be public money. Some grants, totaling in the millions, have now been promised. Some of it from the federal government, some from state funds, considerably more will be needed with plans and hopes that foundation money, which is being sought, can be added.
There are skeptics who worry that enough money won’t be raised. That in the end the taxpayers of Bennington will be left with an enormous bill for a never to be completed project. They want to hear precisely where exactly each and every dollar is coming from. They would like to see signed contracts promising every single needed dollar and cent. They would like all of that information several months ago. And, oh yes, what about parking?
Town government officials have been working diligently to find and acquire all the monies needed. It takes time. An architect has been designing the building for the various uses planned. There are grants to write, numerous calls to make searching for funding. And questions remain.
There have been charges that the government has not been transparent enough. The doubters want concrete answers to each and every question. When? How much? Who? What if...?
The new community market on Main Street faced some of this kind of questions. A group was formed trying to bring their idea to fruition. A number of civic minded people worked hard to bring it to fruition, but it didn’t happen. When the idea was resurrected and the right location for it secured, the plan worked and our downtown is no longer a food desert.
The MAU football/soccer field and track is another example of citizens banding together to solve the deterioration of an aging field battered by weather and use. The choices are limited and expensive, but the young athletes deserve a playable and safe surface. I don’t pretend to know whether an artificial or grass field is the proper choice. But there are serious people on the committee striving to find the best, most affordable answers. Their community questionnaire was a good faith effort to include taxpayers in the decision. Their efforts should be applauded.
The Putnam Block development made news recently when it announced plans for Phase Two of the downtown project. It has been criticized because, while it has contributed to the revitalization of Main Street, not all the storefronts are yet rented. All people ask is instant gratification with new businesses springing up like healthy green grass in spring. Patience, remember, is a virtue.
A meeting is planned for April 18 at the Library at 6 p.m. when a critic of the Benn Hi plan (and many other current projects) will respond to questions concerning town proposals. Her major complaint is that the Select Board is withholding information from the public. The truth is that not every single question has an answer yet. A project as complicated and costly as Benn Hi is a lengthy one. Trust is needed.
Bennington is making strides. A major project will begin soon to transform the former Southern Vermont College into a high-end resort. The local hospital is expanding. Several businesses have opened recently downtown. Chain stores and restaurants are coming to town. Good things are happening. Perhaps we should spend more time encouraging town officials, developers, and volunteers who are busy building Bennington in the 21st Century. Asking questions can be helpful and is every citizen’s right. But let’s hope for success because then we all will benefit.