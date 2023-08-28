To the “Mike Bethels” of the world – specifically I am addressing the type of people who believe they have the answers to issues without knowing the facts surrounding the issues. It’s very unfortunate that people don’t hesitate to criticize regardless of their lack of knowledge. I’ve dealt with these people for many years, especially when I have taken a public stand on an issue. It’s always the same. The people who claim to care the most often seem to be the ones who spew venom without concern for the consequences of their words.
Don’t get me wrong. I’m all for exercising the right of free speech, but I would prefer that one base opinions on facts rather than conjecture.
In Mr. Bethel’s opinion piece (Aug. 24) in the Banner, as he often does, he waxes poetic about his concern regarding how the town is run. In his attack, he discusses the Bennington Community Market. He illustrates his lack of knowledge of start-ups and the time needed to successfully build a business from ground level. My initial reaction to reading his words were, “I wonder if Mr. Bethel has frequented the market. I wonder if he has given any constructive criticism after visiting the market. I wonder if he has offered, in any way, to help the market become successful.”
You see, someone who truly cares wouldn’t just run to the newspaper with false information. They would go to people who have facts to verify what the truth is.
Yes, the market is a new business. Yes, they have had issues getting to where they want to be. However, the people who had this idea for a not-for-profit grocery, where people have access to fresh food (from 40 local farms) in the middle of downtown Bennington, care about this community and its citizens. They care about helping others. They are spending countless hours trying to make this concept a success. The Mike Bethels of the world will often say they hope you succeed, but hope is a far cry from helping to succeed.
Have I heard this type of talk in my past? Yes, I have heard this continuously since I opened an office of TriState Area FCU in downtown Bennington. I have heard it whispered from respectable townspeople who started with “Just what we need, another bank in Bennington.” I’ve had well respected people tell me to my face that we shouldn’t have been allowed to open a credit union in Bennington. Others have stated that they are sure we are failing since they don’t see many cars in our parking lot.
Now, here’s the truth. Our staffing has changed considerably since we opened in September of 2018. I believe we have had a complete turnover – twice! So, were we failing? No. Were we trying to get it right? Absolutely. We now have a solid staff, and the branch has approved well over $10MM in loans for local people in need. These are loans at rates that people can’t get anywhere in town. In fact, the Bennington office is now often outproducing our Hoosick Falls office which has been there since 1953. Considering we were required to keep our branch closed during part of the pandemic, I’d say people can be safe in assuming we are here to stay for the long term.
There may have been doubts in people’s minds when we came to town, but there was never a doubt in our minds that we would strengthen Bennington, help many people in Bennington and ultimately be successful. In fact, since opening the office on Washington Avenue in Bennington, our organization is stronger financially than it has been in decades.
So, with all that said, I encourage people to get involved, to help where you can, and more importantly, to get facts before you spew untrue negative thoughts to a newspaper.
Jim Martinez
Bennington Community Market Market Board Member
President – Tri State Area FCU