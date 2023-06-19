Tomorrow, or in the days or weeks that follow, do not be shocked if the National AFL-CIO issues a very early endorsement for Democratic Joe Biden for President in 2024. Yes, the same Joe Biden from the same National Democratic Party who screwed union rail workers, who promised passage of the PRO Act and who failed to deliver, and who caved to the Republicans in the debt ceiling deal. And yes, this is the same Biden and the same Democratic Party, capitalist to the core, which remains seemingly hell-bent on World War III, and who does not take any action in Washington DC that is not first approved by their billionaire backers.
Do not get me wrong... I know that when push comes to shove it will be imperative that the neo-fascist Donald Trump be defeated in 2024 (lest we risk losing the remaining vestiges of democracy which remain in this country), but to gift a candidate and a Party with an early endorsement as a reward for taking the right to strike away from rail workers (and betraying us once again on the PRO Act) sends the wrong message to our 12.5 million Rank & File members throughout the United States.
For my part, thus far, the only candidate from any of the parties that I see is a true and strong ally of Unions and the working class in this country is Cornel West of the People’s Party. West, without hesitation or doubt, has always stood by the working man and woman, and he understands that supporting Unions is not something a real ally does only when it is easy but also when it is hard. But alas, it would be a foolish hope to think that he is under consideration right now by our national leadership.
Here is the truth: It’s long past time that the National AFL-CIO comes to grips with the fact that the National Democratic Party is not an ally or friend. Rather it is the party, when in power, that gave us the job-killing NAFTA agreement, a party which lied to us about its commitment to the Employee Free Choice Act under Obama and lied to us again about its commitment to the PRO Act under Biden. The lies they tell on the campaign trail aside, this is a party of the capitalist billionaires, not us (the working class). Even if they are less dangerous to liberty and union rights than the further-right Republicans, the fact remains that at the end of the day, they, too, are our enemy.
Issuing an endorsement now for the lesser of two evils will do nothing more than confuse, demoralize, and anger large sections of our membership. After all, our members cannot help but see how Biden and his Party have failed us and how the neo-liberal politics of the Democrats have done little more than lower the standard of living for millions of workers over the last three decades. To see the labor movement now respond by giving them, our enemies, an early political gift will only cause average Union members to feel further alienated from their national Union leadership. And it is just this kind of alienation that serves as a root cause of working people turning to the right (against their own social and economic interests) towards those (like Trump) who peddle false fascistic solutions to the ills of society. This, my friends, is the wrong road to walk down.
But as it presently stands, it is within the authority of the National AFL-CIO (specifically through the small National Executive Council) to issue endorsements in national political races with or without meaningful input from the rank and file. And the National AFL-CIO leadership is elected not by our 12.5 million members but by 500 (give or take) delegates to a convention that occurs every four years.
Thus if we are ever to turn a corner and see our labor movement come to grips with the fact that hitching our wagon to the capitalist Democratic Party has failed us for decades (and will fail us again), and instead that it is on us and on us alone to build a working class left political pole independent of those which have screwed us time and time again, we also must fight to democratize the AFL-CIO and conduct our internal elections by one-member-one-vote. But until then, even as we all must understand that come to fall 2024, Trump must be defeated, we will be left jumping when the party bosses tell us to jump. And for that, the labor movement will be weaker.