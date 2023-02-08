The frost, the freeze, the darkness - winter ain’t always easy. Even if January is over and we are into February, the warmer days of spring still seem very, very far off. Now, there are some who fully embrace winter – skiing, winter camping, ice fishing and snow shoeing. And then there are others halfway to Florida before the first snowflake hits the ground.
Neither a snow fanatic nor a snowbird, I’ve come to the conclusion that the winter months are like broccoli – maybe not your favorite food on the plate, but still a necessary part of a complete meal. And while a meal nourishes the body, winter, strangely, nourishes the soul. Without winter, something would be missing. The year wouldn’t feel complete. I need to endure winter for the year to count.
This conviction didn’t come easy. You’re not going to believe this, but after living nearly 10 years in South Carolina, I came to miss the winter. In fact, it was the south that convinced me a year didn’t seem like a year without winter. At first, I wanted to believe the sweltering, oven-like summer of South Carolina matched up with the frigid winter of Vermont in extremity. It didn’t.
The perspiration, not to mention the dehydration and the sunburn a 96-degree day can trigger, is, indeed, formidable. But put that up against a slippery road that sends your car into a ditch, or a wind chill that numbs you, or a patch of treacherous ice that puts you on your backside, and they just don’t match up. Summer down south is like a bread knife, but winter in Vermont is like a machete.
I know, I know. Those hurricanes. Those tornadoes. The danger and devastation. I’m not discounting them, and, to be sure, I would rather go through a blizzard than a hurricane or a tornado. But for the sake of argument, let’s just take them out of the summer-winter extremity comparison. Hurricanes and tornadoes are mostly fall and spring phenomena down south. Right?
Comparisons aside, there’s an undeniable level of excitement a Vermont winter brings. As I remember, winter as a kid in Bennington had its perks. After a good snowfall, we’d make a beeline to the country club. It was all about sledding. We had two favorites: ‘Camel’s Hump’ and ‘Killer Hill.’
Younger generations, no doubt, have rebranded them, but that’s how we referred to them back then. In the summer, they were reduced to harmless inclines, but during winter, they would transform into speedy and treacherous hills with the potential to lift you high in the air. After a good downhill run, the snow had done a number on you, too – it got lodged up your shirt, in your boots, or even worse, down your back.
These days, the winter seems to come later and later, but one year it came in early October 1987 – that bizarre winter storm in the fall. It disrupted and displaced everything. The whole town was thrown out of whack. In fact, it felt like a full-on winter for a few days before the mild weather returned. Up until then, I only considered snow a minor disturbance. But after that storm, I realized you could never sell Old Man Winter short. His reach is far. His transformation of the landscape profound.
Another interesting comparison is winter between the continents. After almost 20 years of living near Frankfurt, Germany, I can say with near certainty that New England winters are more severe - colder, snowier, and more slippery. The Atlantic Gulf Stream here keeps temperatures less extreme, and I don’t ever recall there being a blizzard over a foot. But less snow here in Germany doesn’t mean less charm. Half-timbered houses, centuries-old castles, and gothic churches under a veil of snow – now that’s something to behold.
And while there is less snow here, it doesn’t mean it goes unnoticed. In a certain way, snow in Germany can make life, at times, contentious. A big thing here is the obligation of ‘Winterdienst’ (winter service). If I forget, for example, to shovel the sidewalk in front of my house after a snowfall and then somebody falls and breaks their leg, then watch out! I am legally on the hook for ‘Schmerzensgeld’ (literally: ‘pain money,’ translated: personal injury compensation) – quite a chunk of change, too. Most municipalities also add a fine on top of that for good measure.
Legalities aside, I am grateful to have winter in my life. The spontaneous excitement of a snowball fight – how fun is that? And while clearing snow isn’t all thrills, the hot chocolate you drink afterward does seem sweeter. Winter has its joyful moments, and its adversity can even invigorate you. The tougher the winter, the wider my smile is in the spring. The tougher the winter, the easier living is in the summer.
You hear that Old Man Winter – bring it!