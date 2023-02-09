Three news items just in: Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is whining about her paltry $174,000 annual salary. She stated that being in Congress has made her “miserable,” something she shares with countless millions of Americans who wish she wasn’t in Congress.
The entity commonly known as the Koch brothers, who provide funding to climate change deniers in propaganda mills across the country that is both generous and hard to trace, has decided that it will not support the reelection bid of our former president.
It is speculated that, in retaliation, gilded solar panels will soon be installed on the roof of Mar-a-Lago.
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (if ever there was a man with such an appropriate surname, it is this guy) told an interviewer that, except for that overhyped glitch with the rioters, a “peaceful transfer of power” was demonstrated on Jan. 6.
Pompeo is angling for the GOP presidential nomination by unashamedly playing to the basest of the base. I am sure the current betting odds in Las Vegas put him just above Mike Pence. Pence is slightly ahead of Mr. Pillow.
In other segments of the “You Have Got to Be Kidding!” news, Rep. Matt Gaetz proposed that the Pledge of Allegiance be recited before meetings of the House Judiciary Committee, upon which he has been installed.
Mr. Gaetz, who hails from Florida (big surprise there), is currently under investigation by the Department of Justice for his possible involvement in a sex trafficking ring. That may dovetail nicely with a lot of the credentials sported by various legislators in Washington at the moment, but his placement on anything that requires integrity and a sense of justice is like putting Jack the Ripper on a street safety council.
The mere mention of something so inherently red, white, and blue as the Pledge sends the blood coursing through right wing veins and Gaetz was playing that trump card (pun intended) for all it was worth. Small matter to the unpersuadables that this is the same man who was — and still is — a big booster of our previous president’s attempt to invalidate the results of an election and undermine the most vital component of our democracy.
In all fairness to Gaetz, 147 sore-loser Republicans in the House did the same thing.
Installation on the influential Justice Committee was presumably his reward for voting “present,” when Kevin McCarthy was trying so desperately to grasp the Speaker’s gavel. The appointment certainly might be more conducive to Gaetz’ eventually squirming out of the charges against him. He didn’t get anywhere with his plea to the former president to hand him a preemptive presidential pardon just in case things went south (another pun intended).
In reference to these preemptive presidential pardons, I always wonder why the people who ask for them are so certain they are going to be charged with a crime. I mean, you don’t ask for a life jacket unless you notice that the ship is sinking.
Gaetz’ phony patriotic posturing was approved by the Republican members of the committee.
Speaking of Florida (six paragraphs up), Ron DeSantis, the pugnacious little governor who has eclipsed the sunbeams in the Sunshine State, has turned his attention once again to education. That should send a chill up any parent’s spine but, given the fact that most of DeSantis’ supporters were in high school when Harry Truman was president, it probably won’t have much impact.
DeSantis has bullied the wimpy members of the Florida Department of Education into rejecting an Advanced Placement course in African American studies. (AP courses help high school students to earn college credits.) The governor maintains that the course is a potential breeding ground for a divisive political agenda—as if denying students the opportunity to take it has nothing to do with politics.
It isn’t the first time DeSantis’ rampant bigotry has reared its ugly head. The governor butted heads with the mighty Disney Organization over his ban in elementary schools of subjects that refer to sexual orientation and gender identity. DeSantis is seeking revenge upon Disney for daring to wobble his throne by steamrolling a proposal to strip the company of its self-governing status and to pile the considerable expenses that Disney absorbed in a large area of the state onto the backs of Florida taxpayers. That’ll show ‘em!
His ruthlessness was vividly illustrated when he engineered the transfer of 50 migrants from South America to Martha’s Vineyard, promising them jobs and a future when they got there. That obscene political stunt cost taxpayers around $12 million.
I doubt that he was even slightly shamed by the humanitarian reception that the immigrants received from people on the Vineyard.
Conservatives love to wax poetic about how things used to be. Everything was so much better when “those people” knew their places and stayed there. What really disturbs that complacently detached mindset today is that it is getting increasingly difficult to minimize or ignore the struggle that minorities have endured in America. That fact doesn’t change no matter how much men like DeSantis rail against it, smother it, or smear it with a layer of sugary frosting.
I have always believed that the conservative zeal to suppress any suggestion that this country has an abysmal history as far as racism is concerned at least suggests that, on some level, they are painfully aware of it. It is sort of a converse approach to what is stated in the King James Bible. Instead of the truth setting you free, they ascribe to the notion that the truth can cause a lot of problems.
So bury it.