Do you remember Gene Taylor? He was the crushing, boogie-woogie piano player who played with Canned Heat, The Blasters, John Hammond, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Chris Ruest and many others. Gene was the real deal. I was honored to get to meet and play with him at a house party here in Vermont. He came up here from Texas with Chris Ruest.
Gene Taylor was found dead in his bed in Texas five days after the power had gone out and his house had become freezing cold. According to his roommate, it was too cold in their house to get out of bed. His roommate made it out alive. Gene was not so lucky.
There’s a lot going on in America today; some of it good, a lot of it not. Texas has a crisis of their own doing that all Americans will be paying for. Texas politicians thought it best to go it alone when it came to energy. They are not subjected to federal regulations and that’s the way they like it. That is until Texans learned the hard way what this means. It meant that those in the energy industry could cut corners, make a lot of money, watch their system nearly collapse and then ask others to help pay for the restoration. Coincidently, that would be the definition of socialism. And in an effort to create the perfect optics for this perfect storm one of their U.S. senators decided to run away from his freezing state and go to Cancun, while their attorney general abandoned his post to go to Florida.
Fast forward to this past weekend, where America was treated to the annual Conservative Political Action Conference; a.k.a. CPAC. America got to witness one of its most conservative organizations morph into a cult-like, golden idol-worshipping event. What was once a group that promoted conservative ideas is now a group that only seems to care about one person. This year’s conference rather felt like an extension of the January 6th insurrection sans the chants to hang the former vice president. (It should be noted that former Vice President Pence was invited to speak at the CPAC conference, but declined upon learning his ex-president would be there).
Then we have Arizona Rep. Paul Goser, who, in writing, notified Congress that he could not participate in the vote on the COVID relief bill to provide help to Americans, because of the pandemic. That turned out to be a lie as he flew to Florida to speak to an even more radical group, America First Political Action Committee — AFPAC. AFPAC is holding a counter conference to CPAC in an apparent effort to prove they are the most radical.
We are a nation divided and have been long before the American Revolution. We have been divided longer than we’ve been united. In the past America would come together over wars and crises. One would have thought that the worst pandemic of our lifetime would have worked to bring us together, but it did not. If we had had a unifying president when the pandemic struck over a year ago, a president who provided the necessary leadership to do the right thing, we would have come together. But that didn’t happen. Instead, the much needed safety precautions were politicized, thus further dividing the nation. When the attendees of the CPAC were told they had to wear masks they booed and chanted “freedom.”
So how do we repair the ever widening division between the factions that exist today? Some thrive on the hate and violence and use it as a means to their end...whatever that may be. Others prefer to find ways to reach out, work together and actually try to address the many problems that we face as a nation.
Participating and voting are the two most important things that an American citizen can do. We got to witness firsthand the impact of millions more Americans voting in this past free and fair election. It matters at the national level as well as at the state level.
This past Saturday I attended my first virtual town meeting. It wasn’t a real town meeting, because we couldn’t vote on the floor (or our living rooms). It was more of an informational meeting. Voting was done by Australian ballot. Don’t get me wrong. It sure was convenient. One could stay at home and not have to be burdened with going out to participate in our democracy. It was easy.
Democracy is not now, nor has it ever been easy. It’s not supposed to be easy. It’s hard work staying on top of issues and standing up to say your piece. It takes a lot of effort to keep this ideal that we’ve held dear for hundreds of years going. The question you need to ask yourself is whether or not the effort is worth it.
While you’re thinking that over, go listen to Gene Taylor and ask if unifying our nation is worth it.